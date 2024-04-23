Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  TelioLabs ventures into FinTech, shaping the future of financial institutions with Forward-Thinking Solutions

TelioLabs ventures into FinTech, shaping the future of financial institutions with Forward-Thinking Solutions

NewsSoftware
By Express Computer
Black Friday Sale
0 3

TelioLabs, a deep tech start-up company in transformative technology solutions, announces its strategic entry into the fintech sector, marking a significant milestone in its journey to revolutionize the financial industry. The new offerings into fintech build upon its proven track record of delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of various industries. With a diverse portfolio spanning software development, digital transformation, data analytics, and cybersecurity, TelioLabs is equipped in handling the unique challenges faced by the fintech sector

The company has introduced process automation, conversational AI chatbots, AI & NLP-Based Sentiment Analysis, Multilingual OCR with LLM, AI-powered KYC & Signature Validation and AI-powered KYC & Signature Validation as various fintech solutions. Additionally, TelioLabs’ Fintech offerings, ranging from process automation to digital banking solutions, cater to the evolving needs of the financial sector.

TelioLabs Empowering Financial Institutions with Next-Generation Fintech Solutions:

  • Process Automation: Introduces advanced process automation capabilities, enabling financial institutions to streamline operations and boost efficiency.
  • Conversational AI Chatbots: Conversational AI chatbots offer round-the-clock assistance, enhancing customer experience and improving communication channels.
  • AI & NLP-Based Sentiment Analysis: Leveraging AI and NLP, TelioLabs enables sentiment analysis to understand customer emotions and preferences better.
  • Multi-lingual OCR with LLM: Multi-lingual OCR with Language Model breaks down language barriers, facilitating seamless document processing and global financial inclusion.
  • AI-powered KYC & Signature Validation: AI-powered KYC and signature validation solutions streamline onboarding processes while enhancing security and compliance.
  • LLM-based Cognitive Search: LLM-based cognitive search empowers Fintech users with intuitive access to vast financial data and insights.

Hyderabad headquartered Teliolabs, has been delivering cutting-edge services for the last three years, expanding its footprint to encompass 10+ countries worldwide. The company has carved a niche for itself in the telecommunications and emerging technology sectors.

Amit Singh, Founder and CEO of TelioLabs said that,”As the CEO of TelioLabs, I’m thrilled to announce our strategic entry into the Fintech sector, marking a significant milestone in our journey towards transforming the financial landscape. With our deep-tech expertise spanning AI/ML, Cybersecurity, Telecom, Electric vehicles software, Cloud, IoT, and more, TelioLabs is going to revolutionize the industry. Our commitment to driving technological innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions reflects our vision of becoming a global leader in transformative technology. We’re dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, enabling them to thrive in today’s digital era. This comprehensive suite of services addresses a wide spectrum of technological needs, setting TelioLabs apart from competitors and facilitating a more cohesive and efficient solution for clients in the dynamic FinTech landscape

With a vision to empower businesses worldwide and drive technological innovation, TelioLabs continues to lead the charge in transforming industries and shaping the future of finance.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image