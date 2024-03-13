Express Computer

Manish Jain, Principal Secretary, School Education, West Bengal

Technology Sabha 2024 | DAY 1 | 1st March 2024 I The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata

Topic: Empowering Education Through Digital Governance: Strategies for Transformative Change in West Bengal

Key Highlights:
[1] Bangla Shiksha V2.0 was developed during the COVID-19 pandemic to enhance the online teaching experience.

[2] In 2022, Bangla Shiksha V3.0 was launched to efficiently manage covered schools and integrate with other government departments, resulting in a reduction in dropout rates.

[3] West Bengal secured the 1st rank among large states in the ‘Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Index’ report.

[4] Banglar Uchchashiksha V3.0, launched in 2022, added individual student records of 24 lakh students.

[5] More than 2 crore students are being tracked and monitored with the Unique BS-ID and a Unified Data Lake.

