In this video:

Amit Singh, Sr. Vice President, CtrlS Datacenters Limited

Topic: Take Control of Digital Transformation

Key Highlights:

[1] GenAl has the potential to add $1.5 trillion to India’s GDP over the next 7 years.

[2] Tier II and Tier III markets are set to witness strengthened digital connectivity with Edge data centers.

[3] Low-latency and seamless content delivery across the country, with enhanced user experience, signify the importance of edge data centers.

[4] Our company offers and operates in hyperscale, colocation, and edge data centers in key technology hubs.

[5] CtrIS has Rated-4 data centers spread across the top technology hubs of India – Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Noida, Lucknow, and Patna.

[6] We are sustainable at heart and have disposed of more than 77,000 kgs of battery waste and 2.35 tons of e-waste in an environmentally friendly manner in the last 3 years.