Dr Mamatha B. R., Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps, Karnataka

Technology Sabha 2024 | DAY 1 | 1st March 2024 I The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata

Topic: Breakthroughs and Digital Evolution at the Department of Stamps and Registration

Key Highlights:
[1] Our vision is to deliver registration services to citizens in timely, transparent, more accessible, and reliable manner in a comfortable environment through streamlined processes and committed, trained, and motivated workforce.

[2] In Karnataka Valuation and E-Registration Initiative 2.0 (KAVERI 2.0), we have 3 stages – Pre-registration, Registration, and Post-registration.

[3] The entire system of presentation, data entry, capturing of biometrics, etc. are done online with KAVERI 2.0. Therefore, a citizen only has to visit the office either once or not even once depending on the type of registration, for example, in case of marriage registrations, one-time visit is needed.

[4] We have linked the KAVERI ecosystem with Aadhaar, Pan, voter Id, Bhoomi (agricultural land database), eSwathu (rural non-agricultural land database), and eAsthi (urban land database).

[5] The registered documents are sent to Digilocker of the beneficiary.

