Akhil Suneja, Director Sales – North, NTT Data

Technology Sabha 2024 | DAY 1 | 1st March 2024 I The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata

Technology SabhaVideos
By Express Computer
In this video:
Akhil Suneja, Director Sales – North, NTT Data

Topic: Secured Data Centers for Sustainable Tomorrow

Key Highlights:
[1] There are multiple factors that affected the data center industry in the recent years. These include rapid digital transformation due to Covid 19, more data generation due to 5G, data localisation laws, and more.

[2] At present, NTT data centers are adept with capacities to host AI models and applications.

[3] We consider India as a seperate region and we’re present in 5 cities with 13 campuses across the country. Our Kolkata Data Center will be live in the next few months.

[4] We do not just invest but bring the latest technologies to India, a great example to this is our Liquid Immersion Cooling. This technology also helps us to save a lot of power.

[5] We have also launched MIST Submarine Cable system. It connects Malaysia, India, Singapore, and Thailand covering approx. 8100 km.

