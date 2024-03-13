In this video:

Amitabh Nag, Chief Executive Officer, Digital India Bhashini Division (Bhashini), Digital India Corporation

Topic: Unlocking India’s Potential: Language Technologies as Catalysts for Digital Empowerment

Key Highlights:

[1] We had a mission to develop AI driven translation tools to facilitate communication in diverse linguistic settings.

[2] Through Bhashini we promote education in mother tongues to enhance comprehension and retention of information.

[3] We also have Bhashadaan which is a crowd sourcing model where people can contribute to help feed language data.

[4] Our current and future offerings include language support – in the form of text and transliteration for 22 languages and in the form of audio for 12 languages.

[5] Some added services from Bhashini includes optical character recognition (OCR), inverse text normalisation (ITN), named entity recognition (NER).

[6] Through Bhashini people can speak to the AI bot and get tasks done like money transfers, fastag recharge, and more.