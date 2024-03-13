Rohan Kumar Pandey, Sr Manager – Business Development, Schneider Electric
Technology Sabha 2024 | DAY 1 | 1st March 2024 I The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata
In this video:
Rohan Kumar Pandey, Sr Manager – Business Development, Schneider Electric
Topic: Addressing challenges in digital evolution through sustainable innovation
Key Highlights:
[1] We are spearheading the digital transformation in energy management and automation.
[2] Schneider Electric boasts the most extensive portfolio of components necessary for data center management.
[3] We manufacture our own chillers specifically for data center in Bengaluru.
[4] We provide the entire range of solutions for the lifecycle of data centers.
[5] EcoStruxure Micro Data Centers offer the reliability, resilience, and security of traditional whitespace, packaged into a single enclosure solution suitable for various Edge environments.