In this video:

Rohan Kumar Pandey, Sr Manager – Business Development, Schneider Electric

Topic: Addressing challenges in digital evolution through sustainable innovation

Key Highlights:

[1] We are spearheading the digital transformation in energy management and automation.

[2] Schneider Electric boasts the most extensive portfolio of components necessary for data center management.

[3] We manufacture our own chillers specifically for data center in Bengaluru.

[4] We provide the entire range of solutions for the lifecycle of data centers.

[5] EcoStruxure Micro Data Centers offer the reliability, resilience, and security of traditional whitespace, packaged into a single enclosure solution suitable for various Edge environments.