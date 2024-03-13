Monojit Datta, Customer Engineer, Infrastructure Modernization, Google Cloud
Technology Sabha 2024 | DAY 1 | 1st March 2024 I The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata
In this video:
Monojit Datta, Customer Engineer, Infrastructure Modernization, Google Cloud
Topic: A New Era of Digital Transformation: What’s Now & Next
Key Highlights:
[1] People are using smartphones but the rate of digital literacy is still low and language also becomes a barrier to many.
[2] We brought all our best services to cloud so third party and people can use it to not only improve their output, but also experience and convenience.
[3] We have developed Gemini, a Gen AI powered model, which is natively multimodal and is highly useful for sophisticated reasoning and advanced coding.
[4] We support the need of Gen AI centric enterprise development with our Contact Center AI, Document AI, Discovery AI, and Healthcare AI.
[5] With Vertex AI, we provide end-to-end ML platform that offers Gen AI Studio, Gen AI APIs, and Model Garden.