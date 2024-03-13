In this video:

Monojit Datta, Customer Engineer, Infrastructure Modernization, Google Cloud

Topic: A New Era of Digital Transformation: What’s Now & Next

Key Highlights:

[1] People are using smartphones but the rate of digital literacy is still low and language also becomes a barrier to many.

[2] We brought all our best services to cloud so third party and people can use it to not only improve their output, but also experience and convenience.

[3] We have developed Gemini, a Gen AI powered model, which is natively multimodal and is highly useful for sophisticated reasoning and advanced coding.

[4] We support the need of Gen AI centric enterprise development with our Contact Center AI, Document AI, Discovery AI, and Healthcare AI.

[5] With Vertex AI, we provide end-to-end ML platform that offers Gen AI Studio, Gen AI APIs, and Model Garden.