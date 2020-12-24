Semiconductor industry trends for 2021

Read Article

By Balajee Sowrirajan, Managing Director, Samsung Semiconductor India R&D Center (SSIR)

One of the biggest trends I foresee in the coming year is around building a connected and intelligent world. The emergence of devices that are not only connected but are able to take informed decisions based on data is well underway and this trend will largely be defined by four pillars –

#1 Connectivity: The fourth industrial revolution will be built on 5G, which will be driven by convergence of digital and physical technologies such as digital connectivity, cloud and edge-computing, IoT and smart devices, AI, robotics, Blockchain, and AR/VR

#2 Sensor: While more pixels and more cameras will be enhancing the quality of our pictures, smart sensors will provide more intelligence and will enable us to choose the best shots too. Beyond image sensors, other sensors are also catching up to mimic human capabilities

#3 Data: With big data on rise, storage solutions have evolved from core storage to a hybrid multicloud infrastructure

#4 AI: Artificial intelligence will be critical with movement from Cloud based AI to Edge based AI, to enable real time decision making

