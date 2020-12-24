Park+ partners with IDFC Bank to facilitate SuperTags for car owners

Read Article

Park+ has partnered with IDFC Bank to launch SuperTags for car owners. Recently, the government announced that FASTags will be mandatory for cars in the near future. A step up from these FASTags which facilitate digitized toll payments, SuperTags will fulfill multiple other purposes.

With SuperTags, users will be able to make payments at parking spaces, cinema halls, malls, fuel stations, and also pay for challans, in a seamless and touchless manner. This will help users save time and fuel at many junctures, making for a highly convenient and useful service.

Speaking on the new development, Amit Lakhotia – Founder, Park+, said, “As a user-centric brand, we have built a new product with the FASTag as the base which will not only work at toll plazas but also for parking, cinema, halls, malls, etc. With this launch, users will be able to experience the same seamlessness of hassle-free payments at numerous points of their driving experience. Saving time, fuel and sanity has been our aim since the inception of Park+, and this is just another cutting-edge extension of that overarching goal. We are grateful to IDFC Bank for partnering with us for this project and helping us facilitate such a unique service for India.”

Being launched across the country on 15th December 2020, SuperTags will lead to immense transactional growth for Park+ through installations for each vehicle as well as MVR fees on every transaction depending on the type of transaction.Park+ allows users to discover and book parking slots and pay digitally. Currently, the brand’s systems are installed across 300 sites, with over 300,000 cars benefiting from their services. It will continue to make life easier for car owners with similar launches.

