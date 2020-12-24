Express Computer


Punjab National Bank introduce PNB e-Credit Card

It will allow PNB customers to use PNB e-credit card at any e-commerce platform or merchant website, without the need of carrying the physical card

Nation’s leading public sector bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), introduced PNB e-Credit Card, a digital replica of a physical Credit Card.  

Customers can view PNB e-Credit Cards details by clicking on e-Credit Card facility in PNB Genie Mobile app. Existing PNB customers will need to update their PNB Genie with the latest app available on Google play store and Apple’s app store to use the new feature. 

PNB Genie app also helps customers in activation of card for international/ Domestic usage and setting up transaction limits for ATM, Ecommerce, POS and Contactless payments.


