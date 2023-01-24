Technology trends that will dominate the hospitality industry in 2023

By Sheetal Saxena, Founder, Colocal

Although our specialty lies in hospitality with a humane touch, where we strive to build a human-to-human relationship with our patrons, it’s difficult to deliver top-notch service without adopting the latest technologies.

It’s been a couple of years since we made a permanent move to options of contactless payments and a digital menu where a patron can view the entire menu on their phones by scanning a QR code, there’s more to add this year – to create smoother and quicker service.

Using a digitized system for the process of taking and executing orders, will help in so many ways. The norm is to take down orders on paper and transfer the same to the kitchen team. The KDS KOT system basically digitized this age-old system.

What happens in the KDS KOT system is that, once the staff takes an order, they punch it into the system, a Kitchen Order Ticket or KOT is generated for it. On receiving the KOT via KDS or Kitchen Display Screen, the kitchen staff start executing the order. Patrons will have a smoother experience.The kitchen team will have more clarity and there’s going to be more order and less chaos.It is known to improve restaurant table turnover rate as well.

With inflation, restaurant owners are already struggling with prices of raw materials.

Computerized maintenance of inventory data will help reduce food wastage by leaps and bounds.Keeping a check on inventory via a restaurant management POS is also important when you run a chain of cafés like us. The software sends you real-time alerts whenever an item reaches its reorder level. This ensures that you never order an item that is already available or your kitchen runs out of an essential item in a busy hour of the day.

Self ordering kiosks have also made their foray into the Indian hospitality sector, and this year we might see more restaurants incorporating them. Technology facilitates business expansion. We are able to see, monitor and be aware of what’s happening in restaurants across cities and countries, remotely.

In the field of billing, technology becomes absolutely crucial. Keeping a track of the real-time billing details will ensure that you have comprehensive information of all the sales incurred, the items that are sold more, the rush hours of the day, the rate at which the stock decreases and will help you to make arrangements accordingly.Through bill tracking, you can even find the items which are not doing good and you can apply your disaster management techniques to bolster those items. All these make bill tracking through a restaurant management system very pivotal.