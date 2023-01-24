Express Computer

Brillio Earns AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status

Brillio, leading digital transformation services and solutions provider, announced that it has achieved the Data and Analytics Competency from Amazon Web Services (AWS). This designation recognizes that Brillio has demonstrated AWS technical expertise and proven customer success in using the AWS tools and best practices for collecting, storing, governing and analyzing data at any scale.

Brillio’s global team of data architects, data engineers and data scientists leverage deep data analysis and cutting-edge AI/ML solutions to extract meaningful insights that lead to competitive advantages. With https://www.brillio.com/aws-data-and-analytics/AWS expertise in analytics, data movement, data lake and predictive analytics and machine learning, Brillio has a remarkable track record of rapidly developing and deploying disruptive industrial-grade data-driven solutions.

Sandeep Rane, Chief Delivery Officer at Brillio said: “Earning the AWS Data and Analytics Competency is a huge validation for our rapidly growing data and analytics practice at Brillio. Our practice teams have worked hard to develop a deep understanding of AWS data services and how they can be unlocked to maximize value. This status signals to prospective customers that Brillio is capable of conquering their most complex industry challenges by engineering data-driven solutions on AWS.”

In meeting the AWS requirements for Data and Analytics Competency, Brillio has showcased expertise in designing and operating solutions across a range of AWS services, including Amazon Redshift, Amazon EMR, Amazon Kinesis and Amazon Athena, among others.

