MANN+HUMMEL launches Global Technology & Innovation Center in Karnataka, strengthening India as a global hub for filtration innovation

MANN+HUMMEL announced the launch of its new state-of-the-art Global Technology & Innovation Center in Tumkur, Karnataka, marking a significant milestone in its global growth strategy. Positioned as MANN+HUMMEL’s largest development centre outside Germany, the facility reinforces India’s role as a critical hub for engineering, innovation, and advanced filtration technologies.

The Tumkur facility is designed to accelerate global product development and customer-centric innovation by integrating advanced research labs, testing infrastructure, digital engineering, and data analytics under one roof. This unified approach supports next-generation filtration solutions across mobility, industrial applications, and clean air and water purification. As a global innovation engine, the centre will enable faster time-to-market and deeper collaboration with customers worldwide, leveraging India’s strong engineering ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Hasmeet Kaur, President Transportation Division MANN+HUMMEL Group said, “The new Global Technology & Innovation Center in India marks a significant milestone in MANN+HUMMEL’s global innovation journey. India stands at the forefront of engineering talent and technological advancement, making it a natural choice for our largest development hub outside Germany. This centre will not only accelerate our innovation capabilities but also enable us to deliver scalable, sustainable filtration solutions to customers worldwide. It reflects our long-term commitment to shaping a cleaner and healthier future through technology.”

Sudeesh Karimbingal, Managing Director, MANN+HUMMEL India, said, “The new facility in Tumkur is a testament to India’s growing role as a strategic growth and engineering powerhouse for MANN+HUMMEL globally. For over 20 years, our Indian engineering team has been deeply embedded in our global product development. This centre transitions India from a support hub to a strategic engineering powerhouse, driving innovation that meets both local and global market needs.”

As part of MANN+HUMMEL’s global sustainability-first approach, the Tumkur facility will focus on developing energy-efficient filtration systems, reducing lifecycle emissions, and advancing circular solutions, including the use of recycled materials and eco-friendly product design. The centre will also support the company’s efforts in addressing critical environmental challenges such as air quality improvement, water purification, industrial emissions, and access to clean water.

In line with its strategy to expand its business footprint in India, MANN+HUMMEL also announced plans to invest in a new facility in Pune, one of the country’s fastest-growing industrial hubs. The state-of-the-art site will support both existing and new customers across key segments, including Manufacturing, Automotive (Passenger Cars), Heavy-Duty (On-Road and Off-Road), and Industrial applications, through a fully integrated manufacturing setup for advanced filtration solutions. This will further strengthen the company’s ability to deliver high-quality, localised solutions at scale.

Together with the Global Technology & Innovation Center in Tumkur, the combined investment across these initiatives is expected to exceed INR 100 crores, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to India. Currently, MANN+HUMMEL employs around 1,250 people across its India operations and is poised to create an additional 300 to 400 employment opportunities over the next 12 months, further strengthening its local workforce and growth ambitions in the country.

With manufacturing operations in Tumkur (Southern India) and Bawal (Northern India), alongside its Global Technology & Innovation Center in Bengaluru, the addition of this third manufacturing footprint in Pune (Western India) establishes MANN+HUMMEL’s strong pan-India presence, strategically positioning the company closer to customers, enhancing responsiveness, and enabling faster, more efficient delivery across the country.

India is one of MANN+HUMMEL’s fastest-growing markets and a key innovation hub, home to some of the company’s best engineering talent and more than one-third of its global R&D workforce. Through its continued investments in innovation, manufacturing, and talent development, MANN+HUMMEL aims to accelerate time-to-market, deliver high-impact solutions for customers across industries, and further strengthen its leadership position in filtration technology.