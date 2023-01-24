Express Computer

NTT leads the way for green technologies in data centers with first deployment of Liquid Immersion Cooling (LIC) and Direct Contact Liquid Cooling (DCLC) technologies in India

News
By Express Computer
NTT Ltd., a leading global IT infrastructure and services company, one of the world’s top 3 data center service providers (as per IDC), is committed to making the data center space green, and its latest initiative towards the cause is its breakthrough deployments of Liquid Immersion Cooling (LIC) and Direct Contact Liquid Cooling (DCLC) technologies. The company recently marked its first-such deployment and APAC’s largest, at its Navi Mumbai Data Center. The one-of-its-kind facility is part of its Mahape campus, has a capacity of 4.8 MW spread over 13,740 square feet area built. The campus is planned with the capacity for up to 4 data centers, reaching up to 150 MW of IT load. India becomes the first country across NTT’s global data center platform to deploy these alternative cooling technologies.

As a project with many “firsts,” this successful deployment was the result of the collaborative efforts of the client, PhonePe, and partners including Sudlows and Dell. The teams innovated multiple solutions that helped them overcome numerous design and engineering challenges, transforming a conventionally cooled data center to one cooled by LIC and DCLC technologies. This shift has improved the overall energy efficiency for the facility by almost 30%.

Speaking about this, Mr Sharad Sanghi, Managing Director of NTT Ltd. in India & Acting Senior Executive Vice President, Data Center and Marine Cable, NTT Ltd. said, “At NTT, we are guided by the principle of universal wellness, a people-first approach for our own personnel, the communities we operate in, and the overall global environment. The deployment of green data center technologies as demonstrated by this facility is going to be a tremendous validation for alternative cooling technologies. As India’s largest data center operator, we recognize the impact that DCLC and LIC cooling can have in significantly reducing the power consumption in future data centers. By successfully integrating these advanced processes, we have taken another step in building a connected future in a sustainable and responsible manner on a global scale.”

NTT has already made long-term commitments to achieve zero emissions and is heavily invested in renewable energy such as solar and wind power generation across India. It is now focusing on leveraging innovative alternative cooling technologies. The deployment of the green data center technology at this new facility marks the start of such deployments globally.

