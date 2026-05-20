Southwest Airlines launches first-ever Global Innovation Centre outside the U.S. in Hyderabad

Southwest Airlines, one of the largest airlines in the United States, has launched its first India Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad through its wholly owned subsidiary, Southwest Airlines India Private Limited. Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, inaugurated the new office today.

Notably, the Hyderabad facility marks Southwest Airlines’ first-ever Global Innovation Centre outside the United States, highlighting the company’s long-term commitment to Hyderabad and Telangana’s growing prominence as a global innovation destination.

The Southwest Airlines Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad will serve as a strategic hub within the company’s global network, supporting technology, engineering, and enterprise capabilities that enable secure, scalable, and future-ready aviation operations. The Hyderabad Global Innovation Centre will scale to a headcount of over 1,000 high-skilled engineers and technology professionals, driving capabilities across deeptech, AI/ML, data science, data analytics, digital engineering, cybersecurity, enterprise platforms, digital operations, and next-generation product development, while continuing to strengthen its talent and innovation capabilities over the coming years.

During the inauguration, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, along with Sai Krishna, IT Advisor to the Government of Telangana, met with Lauren Woods, Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Krishna Kallepalli, Vice President & Global Head of Innovation, India, and other senior leadership representatives from Southwest Airlines to discuss the company’s long-term growth plans in Hyderabad and Telangana’s expanding role as a global hub for travel, hospitality, aviation technology, and enterprise innovation.

Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana said, “More than 25 years ago, Hyderabad laid the foundation for India’s modern aviation ecosystem with one of the country’s first private airport initiatives under the PPP model. Since then, the city has evolved into one of India’s leading aviation, aerospace, and space-tech hubs. Alongside prestigious institutions such as DRDO, RCI, and DMRL, Hyderabad is steadily emerging as a strategic centre where aviation, space-tech, defence, and deep-tech are converging at scale. Over the last year alone, several global enterprises have chosen Hyderabad as the location for their first innovation centres in India, reinforcing the city’s growing reputation as a hub for advanced engineering and innovation. Southwest Airlines’ decision to establish its Global Innovation Centre here further reflects Hyderabad’s strategic importance in shaping the future of global mobility, aviation engineering, aerospace, and next-generation technology innovation.”

Over the last year, Hyderabad has continued to attract a series of landmark global investments and first-of-their-kind innovation centres. BASF established its first centre outside Germany in Hyderabad, while Vanguard chose the city for its first Global Capability Centre in India. Marriott International established its first India GCC here, HCA Healthcare launched its first innovation centre in Hyderabad, and Hartford selected the city for its first India presence.

The launch of Southwest Airlines’ Global Innovation Centre further strengthens Hyderabad’s emergence as a major global hub for aviation, travel, hospitality, and enterprise technology. With global capability centres and innovation hubs established by companies such as American Airlines, Marriott International, and now Southwest Airlines, Hyderabad is steadily building a strong aviation, travel, and hospitality innovation ecosystem.

Lauren Woods, Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Southwest Airlines said, “The Hyderabad Office allows Southwest Airlines to advance our vision by furthering our efforts to build critical business and technology skills. Hyderabad is one of the deepest analytics, engineering, and innovation talent pools in the world, making it an ideal location for the next phase of our journey. Opening our Hyderabad Office enables us to expand our global talent network, supporting our business operations, and our long-term growth.”

Krishna Kallepalli, Vice President & Global Head of Innovation, India, Southwest Airlines said, “Through our Hyderabad Office, we are building capabilities across AI, data, next-generation engineering, and other business operations to support Southwest’s global operations, bringing together talent, technology, and a shared purpose to help further the next phase of growth for Southwest.”

Designed as a globally integrated innovation and talent hub, the Hyderabad Centre will play a key role in advancing Southwest Airlines’ technology-led transformation and global operational excellence. The facility will drive capabilities across engineering, analytics, automation, cybersecurity, digital platforms, operational innovation, and next-generation enterprise solutions.

Hyderabad today hosts over 450 GCCs employing more than 1.35 lakh professionals across sectors including technology, financial services, healthcare, aerospace, semiconductors, mobility, and advanced engineering. The city continues to attract Fortune 500 companies building high-value centres focused on AI, digital engineering, product development, cybersecurity, and enterprise transformation.