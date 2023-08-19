The Crucial Art of Software Adoption: Strategies, Challenges, and Success Stories

By Jaideep Verma, Chief Adoption Officer, Zvolv

While the global market for new technologies is expected to grow to $2.7 trillion by 2025, introducing new software or applications in an organization can be a complex and often challenging process.

To ensure a successful transition, it is essential to have a well-defined software adoption strategy. In this article, we explore four fundamental software adoption strategies and discuss the challenges organizations may face during the adoption process. Also, key takeaways and success stories to guide an organisation through a smooth implementation are also discussed.

Organizations may encounter several challenges during the software adoption process. These challenges include resistance to change, a lack of a workable adoption strategy, data management and analytics issues, and a suboptimal user experience. Overcoming these challenges requires strategies such as clear communication, training, empathy, and involving stakeholders in the process. The four software adoption strategies are listed below.

Big Bang Adoption

This strategy involves an immediate transition from the existing system to the new software. There is no transition time between the two systems. While this approach simplifies the design of the new system, it also carries higher risks. Training and orientation become crucial for successful adoption.

Parallel Adoption

In parallel adoption, both the old and new systems operate simultaneously for a period. This allows users to interact and become familiar with the new system while having the option to revert to the old system if necessary. However, parallel adoption requires meticulous planning and monitoring, as well as additional labor hours.

Phased Adoption

Phased adoption introduces the new software in a staggered manner, with different parts of the organization adopting it at different time slots. This strategy provides a more orderly and smoother transition compared to parallel adoption. It allows for incremental implementation until all teams are using the new system.

Pilot Adoption

Pilot adoption is suitable for multinational organizations with multiple autonomous sites or units. The new software is first implemented in one location or department and then gradually expanded to others. This approach ensures thorough testing and refinement before a full-scale implementation.

To ensure successful user adoption of new software, organizations can follow three key processes:

Set up for success

Preparation is key to a smooth adoption process. Define clear success metrics, establish deadlines, and create a structured onboarding plan. Effective communication, including marketing the new software internally, is crucial for engagement and participation.

Focus on enablement

Enable users by providing comprehensive training resources, including FAQs, video tutorials, and face-to-face or online training events. Identify and train core users who can later train others and cultivate champions and peer-influencers within the organization.

Overcoming resistance

Address resistance to change by empathizing with colleagues and understanding their concerns. Remove obstacles, gather feedback, and involve the IT team in the early stages. Mandate the use of the new system for approvals and business reviews to encourage adoption.

Key performance indicators (KPIs) can help measure the effectiveness of software adoption. Some relevant KPIs include turn-around times, weekly and monthly active users, average time spent on the software, initiation of new projects, and task completion rates. These metrics provide insights into the software’s usage, efficiency, and overall impact on the organization.

Low-Code and No-Code Development Trends

The growing popularity of low-code and no-code development tools is on the rise. According to forecasts, low-code development tools are expected to account for 75% of new applications by 2026. These tools offer benefits such as business model transformation, reduced operational costs, and decreased dependency on developers.

In our organisation, we successfully deployed a basic CRM and quotation application for a manufacturing company. However, we encountered challenges with the adoption of the application, leading to a delay of over six months in the initiation process. The issues stemmed from multiple changes each time the software was pushed for production.

To overcome these challenges, the management decided to take a “mandate” approach. They instructed that all quotes and discounts would be valid only if they were system-generated, and fortnightly sales reviews would strictly rely on tech reports and numbers through the application. Additionally, contextual videos were created as guides for software usage. These videos were embedded on the relevant pages, allowing users to quickly view them without disrupting their workflow.

This strategic approach resulted in a significant reduction in complaints as the focus shifted from criticizing the system to seeking ways to improve it. As a result, the adoption and usage of the CRM application reached nearly 100%.

In conclusion, implementing new software or applications can be a complex undertaking, but with the right software adoption strategy and careful planning, organizations can ensure successful adoption. By overcoming resistance to change, focusing on enablement, and measuring adoption success through relevant KPIs, organizations can achieve a smooth transition and maximize the benefits of their new software.