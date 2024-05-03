Securonix ushers in a new era of AI-reinforced cyberops with the launch of Securonix EON

In an era where cybersecurity challenges are escalating at an unprecedented pace, Securonix, on 2nd May 2023, unveiled Securonix EON, a groundbreaking suite of AI-reinforced capabilities to transform CyberOps in the face of new AI-powered threats. This launch builds on Securonix’s AI legacy, marking a significant leap forward in securing and preparing organisations to respond to the dynamic cybersecurity threat landscape against a backdrop of converging challenges facing security teams.

With the anticipated escalation of AI-powered attacks and adversaries, organisations already face the hurdles of ever-expanding attack surfaces, new regulatory and compliance pressures, and resource constraints. Securonix EON responds to these challenges by using Amazon Bedrock to provide a powerful, unified analyst experience with advanced AI-reinforced capabilities. Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models—like Claude 3—from leading AI companies via a single API, along with a broad set of capabilities organisations need to build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI. As part of the first phase of innovation, Securonix EON will include the following AI-reinforced capabilities: Insider Threat Psycholinguistics, Adaptive Threat Modeling, and InvestigateRX.

“Cybercriminals are increasingly weaponising AI, and we are meeting that challenge head-on,” said Securonix CEO Nayaki Nayyar.

“As the world faces advanced AI-powered threats on top of the myriad of other challenges confronting security teams, we are releasing Securonix EON to help our customers stay ahead of the escalating threat curve. Securonix EON is not just a suite of capabilities, it’s a comprehensive strategy to combat cyber threats ushering in a new era of AI-reinforced CyberOps,” Nayyar added.

Securonix has chosen Amazon Bedrock to underpin many of its advanced new capabilities, allowing organisations to use best-of-breed AI to make precise security decisions more quickly, and effectively counter the rise in sophisticated AI-powered threats. Amazon Bedrock is a strong fit for Securonix’s large enterprise customers who require AI systems that are compliant with several security and privacy standards, including HIPAA, GDPR, and others.

“By combining Amazon Bedrock and Anthropic’s Claude 3 with Securonix’s cutting-edge AI-reinforced CyberOps advancements, customers will be able to detect and defend against adversaries with greater speed, precision, and efficacy than ever before,” continued Nayyar.

“These are the first of our AI-reinforced Securonix EON capabilities, with continued innovation to come that will further advance the cybersecurity market,” he added.

The cornerstone of Securonix’s innovative approach rests on three core pillars: First, reinforce the platform with AI so human intervention happens at the most critical moments, while AI handles the manual, repetitive tasks. Second, apply a cybersecurity mesh architecture to seamlessly and agnostically integrate any security tool, clouds, and data lakes. Third, delivers a frictionless experience with reduced noise, an intuitive user interface, and targeted threat intelligence that frees analysts from the tedious task of manual log analysis and endless alert triage, allowing them to focus on high-level investigations and strategic decision-making. From these principles, Securonix EON extends the capabilities of the company’s industry-leading Unified Defense SIEM.

Key features of Securonix EON include:

Insider threat psycholinguistics: Utilising the science of deciphering psychology from language powered by Amazon Bedrock, Securonix provides entity and activity-based risk scoring to uplevel insider threat hunting capabilities. This industry-first feature enables users to accurately and efficiently discern the intent behind a user’s language and behavior, identifying potential malicious activity. Key categories analysed include financial crimes, obfuscation, and more.

Adaptive threat modeling: Leveraging machine learning to develop adaptive threat models and dynamic threat chaining of violations with anomaly detections, Securonix enhances investigations by enabling analysts and CyberOps teams to identify never-before-seen attack chains in near real-time. With more speed, accuracy, and efficiency, this capability builds the full picture of an attack to prevent destructive phases.

InvestigateRX: Converting retrieved targeted and objective content into a coherent and context-aware summary, analysts are empowered to make swift decisions and save approximately 15 minutes per incident. Securonix customers no longer need to search for data from various sources because the information is delivered directly to the analyst.

“Effectiveness, efficiency, and scale are the three words that drive our business. And in today’s world, the linear model of adding people as customers and data grows is unsustainable,” said Scott McCrady, CEO at SolCyber Managed Security Services.

“That’s why we are thrilled about Securonix working with AWS to utilise Amazon Bedrock within its newly introduced suite of AI capabilities. Our goal is to have the best analysts in the world, and putting the best tools in their hands, allowing them to defend against present and emerging threats while also allowing them to be more efficient is the holy grail of security ops. We couldn’t be more excited about what this is unlocking for our operations and our customers.”