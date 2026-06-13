DPI is India’s new soft power. But are we truly export-ready?

By Priyadarshi Nanu Pany, MD and CEO of CSM Technologies

When history looks back at how nations projected power, it will note that while the 20th century was won by those who controlled oil pipelines and blue-water navies, the 21st belongs to those who write the code for societal trust. For decades, India’s global calling card was the code-cutter- the tireless, back-office IT army driving corporate efficiencies from Bengaluru to Boston.

Today, that narrative has fundamentally mutated. India is no longer just writing software for the world; it is designing the very plumbing of modern civilization. Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has become New Delhi’s most potent diplomatic currency, a formidable soft-power asset that challenges both Silicon Valley’s surveillance capitalism and Beijing’s digital authoritarianism.

Yet, as the world beats a path to our door for the blueprints of Aadhaar and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), an unsettling question lingers in the corridors of power: are we truly export-ready, or are we confusing a spectacular domestic triumph with a frictionless global plug-and-play product?

Historically, technology exports followed a familiar script. A country built proprietary platforms, licensed them abroad, and locked customers into its ecosystem. India’s DPI model turns that logic on its head. Instead of exporting ownership, it exports architecture. Instead of selling dependency, it offers autonomy. Rather than asking nations to rent a digital future, it enables them to build one.

Many countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America are searching for digital transformation pathways that do not leave them trapped between American Big Tech platforms and state-centric digital models emerging elsewhere. India’s DPI framework offers a third way- a model that combines scale, affordability, interoperability, and digital sovereignty.

To understand the genius of this model is to realize that we are not exporting finished apps, but political philosophy masquerading as technology. When we link UPI with Singapore’s PayNow or export the India Stack architecture to international partners, we offer an economic immune system. It is digital non-alignment in action, a masterstroke of norm-setting that has successfully redefined DPI as a “global public good” in international forums, as detailed in strategic briefs by the Indian Council of World Affairs.

However, a beautiful architectural drawing does not automatically yield a stable house, and herein lies our primary blind spot. In our eagerness to plant the tricolour on the global digital landscape, we run the risk of assuming that code is a magic wand. It is not. Code is merely the inert silicon; the institutional framework is the oxygen that brings it to life. When India deployed UPI, it relied on a uniquely robust, hyper-dense ecosystem: a fiercely regulated banking network, an aggressive central bank, a high-stakes telecommunications market, and an unprecedented level of political will.

Can a fragile economy replicate India’s scale simply by cloning our open-source repositories? Absolutely not. If an adopting country lacks a mature central clearing house, a reliable telecom grid, or a stable regulatory body, our flawless code will sit idle, like a Ferrari parked in a swamp. Our export model is heavily weighted towards technical consulting, but we are severely short on systemic readiness. If a foreign deployment stumbles due to local institutional decay, the reputational blowback will hit New Delhi, not the host country.

Furthermore, we must confront the uncomfortable reality of data sovereignty and geopolitical trust. India’s decentralized consent architecture, encapsulated by frameworks like the Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA), is brilliant in theory. But technology does not travel in a vacuum; it travels with political baggage. As recipient countries navigate intense localized data-sharing anxieties and complex privacy laws, India must prove that its digital architecture is completely firewalled from strategic overreach. We must be hyper-vigilant that our soft-power push does not mimic the very overbearing tendencies we critique in Western Big Tech.

To bridge this gulf between domestic genius and global execution, our tech diplomacy requires a structural overhaul. The establishment of funding mechanisms like the Social Impact Fund and strategic vision documents like NITI Aayog’s DPI@2047 roadmap are commendable first steps, but they are insufficient. We must pivot from being mere tech evangelists to becoming deep-tier institutional ecosystem builders. India’s export package cannot just be a ZIP file of open code and a handful of technical seminars; it must bundle regulatory training, capacity building for tech disputes, and financial underwriting for local infrastructure.

India stands at an extraordinary civilizational crossroads. We have successfully broken the monopoly of the global tech oligopoly by proving that inclusion and innovation can coexist at a population scale. The world is hungry for our democratic digital alternative. But to turn this historic soft-power advantage into an enduring global legacy, we must look beyond the elegance of our code. True export readiness will not be measured by the number of MoUs we sign in global capitals, but by our capacity to patiently build the foreign institutions that make our technology work. Until we bridge that execution deficit, our digital diplomacy remains a brilliant, unfinished symphony.