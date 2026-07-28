How smart manufacturing and IoT are impacting manufacturing exports

By Siddhant Bery, CFA, Head of Strategy at KSP Inc

For decades, an Indian exporter’s pitch to an overseas buyer rested on two things: price and capacity. Show you could produce at scale, quote competitively, and these factors often played a major role in winning orders. That pitch is quietly changing shape. Buyers now ask a third question almost as often as the first two: can you prove, with actual data, that what you shipped was made consistently and traceably, without the quality drift that shows up only after a container has already left the port.

That shift is really what sits behind the smart manufacturing conversation, more than the robots and dashboards usually associated with it. Predictive maintenance sensors, real time production monitoring, and connected quality checks used to be treated as a large enterprise luxury, something only the biggest players could justify. IoT is increasingly becoming an important expectation for many export buyers, particularly those who have been burned before by a supplier whose quality quietly drifted between the sample batch and the actual shipment.

Part of what makes this shift different from earlier waves of factory automation is where the pressure is coming from. It used to be internal, a plant manager trying to cut costs or reduce downtime on their own initiative. Increasingly, it is external, arriving as a requirement written directly into a procurement contract. Many overseas buyers are moving towards more data-driven supplier evaluations.

Traceability is becoming an increasingly important decision factor, since it lets a buyer verify sourcing and production claims rather than simply trust a paper certificate handed over once a year. An exporter who can produce real production data on request, sensor logs showing consistent process conditions, energy use per batch, defect rates tracked as they happen, is answering questions a growing number of overseas procurement teams are already asking, whether or not the exporter fully realises it yet.

There is also a quieter IT layer to this shift that gets far less attention than the sensors and dashboards do. Moving production data off spreadsheets and onto a proper cloud based system is what actually lets a buyer’s audit team access traceability records without a week of email back and forth chasing down paperwork. Cloud adoption in manufacturing has been climbing for exactly this reason, since it removes the need for a costly on premise data centre while still meeting the security expectations overseas clients now expect to see written into a contract.

Connecting a factory floor to the Internet also means taking cybersecurity seriously in a way that was optional when machines simply ran in isolation. A breach on a connected production line is no longer just an internal technology problem, it becomes a supply commitment problem for whichever client is depending on that shipment arriving on time and unaltered.

None of this requires a factory to operate at enormous scale to matter. The exporters handling this transition well tend not to digitise an entire operation in one attempt, largely because that approach rarely survives contact with a real budget or a real production schedule. They pick one high value use case first, usually predictive maintenance on the machines most prone to unplanned failure, or quality tracking on a single production line, prove that it actually pays for itself, and only then use that proof internally to justify expanding further. It is a slower path than the glossy case studies suggest, but it tends to be the one that actually survives past the pilot stage.

The honest complication is that this is genuinely harder for small and mid sized exporters than it looks from the outside. A great deal of Indian manufacturing equipment currently in use is considerably older than the technology now expected to sit on top of it, built long before anyone assumed a machine needed to talk to the internet.

Retrofitting sensors onto that kind of legacy equipment is entirely possible, and the return can often become visible over time, depending on the use case and scale. The upfront cost still feels risky to a manufacturer already operating on thin margins, though, and finding people who understand both the manufacturing process itself and the data systems layered on top of it remains a genuine constraint, not a minor inconvenience.

What ties all of this together, for anyone exporting manufactured goods right now, is a fairly simple shift in what actually counts as competitive. Labour cost and production capacity earned Indian manufacturing its seat at the table for a long time, and they still matter.

Digital visibility into how consistently and responsibly that production actually happens is quickly becoming the next requirement sitting alongside them, not because buyers have suddenly developed a deeper interest in technology for its own sake, but because they have learned, often the hard way, that a supplier who can show their data with confidence usually turns out to be the more reliable one to build a long term relationship around.