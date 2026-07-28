AI changed the rules for CIOs — Most are still catching up

A new global survey of nearly 2,000 tech leaders shows the CIO job has been rewritten in the space of a year. The org chart hasn’t caught up yet.

A year ago, a CIO’s job was fairly easy to describe: keep the systems running, keep the data safe, keep the lights on. That description no longer holds.

A sweeping new survey of 1,930 senior technology leaders across 12 countries shows the role has shifted faster than the rest of the business has been able to absorb. AI didn’t just add a new item to the CIO’s to-do list — it rewrote the whole list. And the data suggests most organizations, including many CIOs themselves, are still figuring out what the new rules actually are.

The findings, commissioned by Experis, aren’t just a numbers exercise. Respondents were CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and other senior technology leaders who directly control IT budgets and hiring in their organizations — the people actually living this shift, not outside observers of it. Researchers also conducted in-depth qualitative interviews in every market, giving the data a layer of first-hand color you don’t usually get from a survey this size. Some respondents spoke candidly enough that their quotes were kept anonymous at their own request — itself a small signal of how unsettled and sensitive this transition still feels from the inside.

Rule #1 Just Changed

For the first time on record, cybersecurity is no longer the top priority tech leaders associate with the CIO role. Nearly half now say the most important thing a CIO can do is align IT strategy with business objectives — up sharply from roughly a third who said the same a year ago.

That’s not a small shift. It means the yardstick CIOs are measured against has moved from “did anything break” to “did this actually help the business win.” Many are still building the muscle for that second question.

The Results Are Real. So Is the Confusion.

Here’s the part that shows how new all of this still is: more than half of tech leaders say their AI investments are already producing positive ROI. That’s a genuinely strong signal that the technology is working.

But look one layer deeper and the uncertainty shows up fast:

Nearly a third believe their own organization is overinvesting in AI

Only about one in five consider delivering AI solutions a top CIO responsibility

Roughly six in ten are actively building AI into their existing systems anyway

In other words, companies are getting real returns from AI, moving fast to adopt more of it, and still haven’t settled on what role the CIO is actually supposed to play in all of it. The technology arrived faster than the job description did.

The Rest of the C-Suite Hasn’t Caught Up Either

Perhaps the clearest evidence that the role is changing faster than the org chart: six in ten tech leaders say their fellow executives don’t fully understand what the CIO role now involves — up from about half a year ago.

It’s not that the CIO’s peers are ignoring the shift. It’s that the job itself has moved targets twice in two years — first toward security, now toward business alignment and AI value — and the rest of the leadership team is still working off an older mental model.

The Pace of Change Is the New #1 Barrier

Fittingly, the top challenge tech leaders name isn’t a specific technology — it’s the speed of change itself. 44% now point to the pace of technological innovation as their biggest business barrier, up from about a third the year before. It’s most acute in Israel, Sweden, and Switzerland, where well over half of leaders say they’re struggling to keep pace.

That’s the clearest sign yet that this isn’t about any single tool or trend. It’s an entire operating rhythm shifting under everyone’s feet at once.

The Fundamentals Need Attention Too

One risk of moving fast toward AI: the basics can slip while attention is elsewhere.

The share of leaders who say their risk strategy aligns with their cybersecurity readiness has edged down

Regular cybersecurity training has declined slightly as well

Notably, cybersecurity and digital sovereignty are also the two areas earmarked for the biggest budget increases in 2026 — suggesting leaders already see the gap and are moving to close it.

A Tension Still Being Worked Out

One finding captures how unsettled the “new rules” really are: 81% of leaders call digital sovereignty a high priority, yet 67% plan to increase their reliance on offshore or nearshore IT delivery this year.

It’s not necessarily a contradiction — global delivery and data control can coexist with the right governance. But it does show CIOs are actively negotiating trade-offs that didn’t used to be on the table in this form.

What Skills Are Actually in Demand Right Now

When asked what skills matter most right now, the ranking hasn’t fully flipped to AI-mania just yet:

1. Cybersecurity — still the single most in-demand skill

2. AI and machine learning — close behind, and rising fast

3. Cloud computing — still very much in the mix

And on where the real returns are showing up: a third of leaders point to automation and AI-powered tools as their best-performing investments, but cloud computing and scalable infrastructure still edge them out as the top overall ROI driver.

The Bottom Line

Put it together and the story is less “crisis” and more “transition.” AI has moved faster than the systems built to manage it — faster than job descriptions, faster than budget frameworks, faster than the rest of the C-suite’s understanding of what a CIO actually does day to day.

The tech leaders ahead of the curve aren’t the ones with the most AI deployed. They’re the ones translating “we adopted AI” into “here’s the business value it created” — and helping the rest of their leadership team catch up to a role that’s already changed.

Source: Experis “CIO 2026 Outlook” report. Experis commissioned a survey of 1,930 senior tech leaders — including CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and other executives with decision-making authority over IT budgets and hiring — across 12 countries from January 28 to March 4, 2026.