Why enterprise AI projects fail without modern infrastructure foundations

By Founder & CEO, Sanjay Sehgal, Aziro

Enterprise AI projects rarely fail loudly. There is no announcement and no moment of reckoning. The project simply stops appearing on the roadmap until a slide is quietly updated to read “on hold, pending prioritisation”. Every executive in the room understands what that phrasing conceals, because most have watched the sequence unfold before: the confident kickoff, the promising demo, and then the long silence that no one is asked to explain.

The Pilot-to-Production Gap

The scale of this pattern is no longer anecdotal. An MIT study found that 95 per cent of enterprise generative AI pilots fail to deliver demonstrable ROI. In addition, S&P Global Market Intelligence found the trend accelerating, not easing, 42 per cent of companies abandoned most of their AI initiatives in 2025, with the average organisation scrapping 46 per cent of its proof-of-concepts before they ever reached production.

The explanations offered afterwards tend to sound similar, the model was not accurate enough, the use case was not the right fit, and the business did not adopt it. These explanations are not wrong, exactly. Rather, they are just rarely the real story.

Data Fragmentation and Missing Context as the Root Failure Point

The real story, in most cases, starts long before the model was ever trained. It starts with data scattered across a dozen systems that were never designed to talk to each other and with agents expected to reason well without ever being given the context that would let them.

The pattern is now well documented across enterprise deployments. Agents need detailed context from enterprise systems to return useful answers and act, and when that context is missing, users fall into a cycle of endlessly rewriting prompts to supply information the agent should already hold. That context cannot be assembled at prompt time. It must be native to the systems where the work already happens, whatever CRM, service platform or data warehouse a team lives in.

Capgemini’s Engineering & R&D Pulse 2026 report frames the same problem from the enterprise engineering side. AI today is still largely treated like traditional software, applied to isolated problems, implemented in silos, and disconnected from core engineering processes, data foundations and governance. That fragmentation is what limits impact and undermines trust at scale, long before anyone gets to judge the model itself.

Governance and Infrastructure Debt Behind the Model

Ask any engineering team that has taken a model past the demo stage, and the model itself was rarely the hard part. Most enterprises build pilots that work fine in isolation, then discover they cannot scale without rebuilding the underlying platform. No way to test agent behaviour before wider rollout, no monitoring to catch problems once it is live, no framework for updating agent logic as the business changes around it. That platform debt compounds quietly until the pilot simply cannot move forward.

Governance debt compounds right alongside it. Reviewing every interaction manually is workable at a few thousand conversations a year. However, it becomes impossible once a system is handling millions. Yet the compliance question does not go away because the volume has grown. An auditor will still want the audit trail, the permission model, and proof that access was scoped correctly. Without role-based permissions, approval workflows and audit capability designed in from the start, legal and compliance teams end up shutting pilots down at exactly the moment they are ready to scale.

What Infrastructure-First, Operator-Led Deployment Looks Like

The organisations escaping pilot purgatory share a common thread, they stop treating deployment as an afterthought to a central AI decision. Research into contact-centre AI deployments has found that programmes which move from pilot to production and stay there share three traits: workflow specificity, operational ownership by the team accountable for the outcome, and measurement against customer-facing metrics rather than internal metrics that merely confirm a tool is running.

The results show up clearly when this is done right. For instance, an enterprise that embedded its AI agent natively across support, engineering and sales workflows saw support agents handle over 2 million customer conversations, engineering cycle times drop by 30% with 91% of incidents detected within eight minutes, and sales agents generate USD 60 million in annualised pipeline by qualifying leads that used to go untouched.

A separate contact-centre deployment built around simulation-based agent training cut average handle time by 25%+, raised compliance scores up to 99%, and held customer satisfaction steady at 90+ throughout. Speed and quality do not have to trade off when the infrastructure underneath supports both.

The Way Ahead

None of this is a story about better algorithms. It is a story about foundations, context native to existing systems, governance built in from day one, and deployment owned by the people accountable for the outcome.

The enterprises getting this right do not treat infrastructure as a prerequisite to clear before the real AI work begins; they treat it as the work. Moreover, the companies that win the next phase will not be the ones experimenting with AI but the ones running on it. The rest will keep sitting in quiet conference rooms, updating slides, wondering why another pilot went dark.