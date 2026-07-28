AI is redefining retail execution: The next frontier for beverage companies

By Prakash Ladhani, Director, SLMG Beverages

Success in the beverage industry has always hinged on one critical capability: retail execution. Regardless of how strong a brand, product portfolio, or marketing campaign may be, growth ultimately depends on ensuring products are available at the right outlet, at the right time, and in the right quantity. Even the most successful campaign can lose its impact if a cooler is empty on a hot afternoon or a retailer gives shelf space to a competing brand.

In India, where more than 13 million kirana stores continue to dominate FMCG sales alongside the rapid rise of supermarkets, quick commerce, and e-commerce, retail execution has become far more complex. Quick commerce has also emerged as the largest online sales channel for some of the leading FMCG companies, with some brands generating up to 75% of their digital sales from 10-minute delivery platforms. This new retail landscape calls for a faster and smarter approach to execution.

Traditional retail execution, which is based on periodic store visits, manual shelf audits and delayed reporting, no longer meets the mark to keep pace with the fast-changing consumer demand. Today, everything from weather, festivals, local events and digital engagement influence purchasing decisions.

Artificial Intelligence is filling this gap, enabling beverage companies to move from reactive decision-making to predictive, real-time retail execution that enhances availability, responsiveness and competitive advantage.

From Reactive Retail to Predictive Intelligence

This shift starts at the shelf itself. Computer vision now allows field reps to capture a shelf image on their phone and have it read by AI within seconds. The technology spots out-of-stock products, checks planogram compliance, catches pricing errors, reads promotional visibility, and even measures shelf share against competitors. Instead of waiting on manual reports, companies gain real-time visibility across thousands of outlets at once.

The impact is more than operational efficiency. Industry estimates suggest that stock-outs account for 4% to 8% of retail sales losses globally. For beverage companies, where purchases are often impulsive and directly tied to availability, even a small stock gap can result in lost sales and over time, lost loyalty. AI helps companies identify these gaps early, before they become missed sales.

But shelf visibility is only half the story. Perhaps AI’s biggest contribution is how accurately it can now forecast demand. Beverage consumption has always been sensitive to things outside a company’s control. A heatwave can trigger a sudden surge in demand for cold drinks. Unseasonal rain or a local festival can shift buying patterns just as sharply. Traditional forecasting models have always struggled to keep up with these swings.

AI changes that by reading multiple data sources at once, historical sales, weather forecasts, regional consumption trends, mobility data, festive calendars, and turning them into sharper demand predictions. That means manufacturers can plan production more precisely, allocate inventory smarter, and cut down on both stock-outs and excess stock. Industry research suggests AI-enabled supply chains can meaningfully reduce forecasting errors, with real gains in product availability and working capital efficiency.

Building the Intelligent Beverage Enterprise

These predictive capabilities matter especially in India, where the beverage market is among the most diverse and fragmented anywhere in the world. General trade still carries the bulk of FMCG sales through the kirana stores, even as modern retail and quick commerce reshape how urban India buys.

Demand shifts dramatically from state to state, city to city, sometimes street to street, which means a single national playbook rarely works everywhere.

AI lets companies move past one-size-fits-all execution. By combining demographic data, retailer performance, purchasing behaviour, and local market conditions, companies can work out the right assortment for each individual outlet. Promotional spend can get sharper too, reaching the right consumers with the right offer at the right moment, instead of leaning on blanket discounts that quietly erode margins.

AI is also reshaping how these companies run their supply chains. Algorithms continuously read warehouse inventory, distributor performance, transport routes, and retailer ordering patterns to fine-tune replenishment schedules and delivery efficiency. Disruptions, whether from logistics constraints, sudden demand spikes, or inventory shortages, can be caught before they ever reach the shelf. Just as important, AI strengthens the frontline workforce rather than replacing it.

Retail execution is still, at its core, a relationship business built on trust between sales reps, distributors, and retailers. AI simply gives these teams better information to work with. Instead of relying purely on instinct, field reps now get direct guidance: which outlets need attention right away, what quantities to order, where the cross-sell opportunities sit, which stores are at risk of running dry. By taking routine reporting off their plate, AI frees them up to spend more time actually engaging retailers and fixing execution where it counts.

The Road Ahead

The next stage of this shift is already underway. Leading beverage companies are connecting AI across manufacturing, sales, distribution, merchandising, and customer engagement to build one unified retail ecosystem. Data that once sat locked in separate systems is now linked end to end, from production planning and warehouse inventory through to shelf availability and consumer demand. Generative AI is speeding this up further, helping commercial teams summarise field visits, generate retailer-specific recommendations, and pull insights through simple conversational tools, shrinking the gap between having information and acting on it.

Therefore, AI isn’t just making retail operations more efficient. It’s redefining how beverage companies compete. In a marketplace this dynamic, competitive advantage won’t come from product innovation or distribution scale alone anymore. It will belong to the companies that can predict demand more accurately, execute faster, allocate resources more intelligently, and respond to shifting conditions in real time.

For beverage companies, retail execution is no longer just about getting products onto the shelf. It’s about building an intelligent, connected ecosystem where every shelf, every cooler, and every retailer interaction generates something useful. The companies that can genuinely combine AI with human expertise won’t just improve execution. They’ll redefine it.