Utho Cloud announces 10,000 GPUs expansion to build India’s Sovereign AI compute backbone

Utho Cloud, a sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure platform, has announced its commitment to deploy 10,000 GPUs in the next 7-8 quarters as part of its long-term vision to build India’s sovereign AI compute backbone. The investment will span NVIDIA’s enterprise-grade GPU portfolio, including the H200, H100, A100, RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell, and L4, enabling businesses, startups, researchers, and public sector organisations to access high-performance AI infrastructure hosted entirely within India.

Utho’s investment spans to GPU portfolio enabling the company to offer guaranteed GPU availability without long waitlists or auction-based pricing. The infrastructure is designed to deliver sovereign AI compute, ensuring that customer data and model training remain within their chosen jurisdiction while retaining full ownership of intellectual property. It also offers transparent and predictable pricing up to 60% lower than traditional hyperscaler GPU rates along with the flexibility to support workloads ranging from single-model inference to large-scale distributed AI training. In addition, customers will have access to 24×7 human support for mission-critical production AI workloads.

With over 51,000 users, the company offers cloud infrastructure with data residency in India, compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act.

Commenting on the investment, Manoj Dhanda, Founder and CEO of Utho Cloud, said, “We have spent years building a cloud platform designed around India’s data sovereignty and regulatory requirements. With this expansion, we will offer guaranteed GPU availability without extended wait times, sovereign AI compute with data and model training hosted within customer jurisdictions, transparent and predictable pricing, and the flexibility to support workloads ranging from AI inference to large-scale model training. By combining 100% data residency, compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, and cost-efficient AI infrastructure, we aim to remove the barriers that have long limited access to high-performance AI computing and accelerate India’s journey towards becoming a global AI powerhouse.”

The announcement comes amid growing concerns over AI compute availability, with GPU shortages, rising costs, and extended procurement timelines emerging as key challenges for enterprises worldwide. Unlike conventional cloud models that often expose businesses to foreign currency billing, unpredictable GPU costs and infrastructure dependencies outside India, Utho’s sovereign AI platform is designed to provide organisations with predictable pricing in Indian Rupees, complete data residency, and enterprise-grade AI infrastructure deployed within Indian jurisdiction.