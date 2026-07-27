Cognizant expands Anthropic partnership to scale enterprise AI deployments

Cognizant has expanded its partnership with Anthropic, becoming a Global Premier Partner in the Claude Partner Network as it looks to accelerate enterprise adoption of generative AI across regulated industries.

Under the expanded agreement, Cognizant will embed Anthropic’s Claude AI models across its engineering platforms and industry solutions while expanding its workforce certified on Claude. The company said the partnership is aimed at helping enterprises move AI projects from pilot stages to production deployments.

Cognizant said it is already using Claude in customer engagements across manufacturing, life sciences and insurance. Among the deployments cited, the company said an AI-based contract intelligence system for a biopharmaceutical company reduced contract review time by up to 40%, while an insurance risk analysis tool reduced manual research from hours to around one minute, saving underwriters approximately eight hours per week.

The company also plans to integrate Claude into platforms including Flowsource, Neuro AI Engineering and Neuro IT Ops, and expand AI training across its workforce. According to Cognizant, more than 30,000 employees have completed Claude training, with plans to scale AI skills across its workforce of more than 350,000 employees.

“AI capability is rising faster than enterprises can absorb it, and that gap is the defining problem of this moment,” said Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer of Cognizant.

“Deepening our partnership with Cognizant will help more companies harness AI’s growing capability and deploy it in real, practical ways for their businesses,” said Daniela Amodei, Co-founder and President of Anthropic.