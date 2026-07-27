Vivekananda Hospital adopts Salesforce AI platform to unify patient engagement

Vivekananda Hospital Pvt. Ltd. (VHPL) has partnered with Salesforce to deploy an AI-powered patient engagement platform aimed at integrating patient data, doctor information and hospital workflows on a single system.

Built on Salesforce’s Agentforce 360 Platform and integrated with the hospital’s existing Hospital Information Management System (HIMS), the implementation includes Patient 360, Doctor 360, beat planning and campaign management to provide a unified view of patient interactions and support outreach activities.

The platform also automates patient enquiry management and provides real-time dashboards to track engagement and campaign performance. According to the organisations, during Vivekananda Hospital’s Mega Health Carnival in January 2026, the platform captured more than 600 patient enquiries in three days through QR code-enabled digital workflows.

The hospital said it also plans to explore AI agents to assist patients with appointment booking and specialist recommendations based on their symptoms.

“Healthcare is at an inflection point, where AI has the opportunity to fundamentally transform how organisations engage with patients, empower caregivers, and deliver better outcomes,” said Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce South Asia.

“By adopting Salesforce’s AI-powered platform, we are creating a connected ecosystem that brings together patient engagement, doctor relationships and operational workflows,” said Soumily Dutta, Director, Vivekananda Hospital Pvt. Ltd.