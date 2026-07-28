Software supply chain security is now a CXO mandate – Here’s what to do next

By Krishnakumar Kamath, Cybersecurity Consultant, Experion Technologies

On an ordinary Tuesday morning, a product leader I know received a message that made the room go quiet: “Why is our application talking to a new destination?”

Nothing had crashed. The dashboards were calm. Yet the traffic was real and it was coming from a tool everyone trusted, approved long ago, granted legitimate access, and rarely questioned.

Many companies still underestimate modern attacks. The most damaging ones do not arrive screaming.

They arrive wearing a badge.

At the center of software supply chain security is a simple promise: protect everything your software is built from and delivered through, including third-party code, build tools, and update pipelines, so only trusted ingredients enter your product and what reaches customers is exactly what you intended.

The business reality nobody can outsource

Most organisations no longer “write” software end to end. They assemble it using open-source libraries, third-party components, commercial packages, build tools and vendor platforms. That makes development faster and more cost-effective, but it also creates a trust problem at scale.

The risk is accelerating. A widely cited industry report observed that supply chain attacks increased 742% between 2019 and 2023, as attackers shifted focus from individual networks to the software assembly line. At the same time, open-source downloads surpassed 9.8 trillion in 2025, while hundreds of thousands of malicious packages were identified.

The business outcome is clear: teams are moving fast, but they are also importing risk at high speed.

This belongs on the board agenda because supply chain breaches scale differently. A single compromised update, package or build tool can disrupt critical applications, delay releases, expose customer data, affect revenue operations and damage trust across every organization connected to that software.

Traditional defenses often miss this because the threat does not break in. It arrives as something the business already trusts.

What executives must understand

1. You own the risk, even when it starts elsewhere.

If an upstream vendor or component is compromised, customers and regulators still hold you accountable. “It was a third party” is an explanation, not a shield.

2. This is procurement risk, not just IT risk.

Every software purchase, cloud service, developer tool, and outsourced platform adds supply chain exposure. Procurement decisions need security input at selection time, not after contracts are signed.

3. Speed and security are not opposites here.

Teams with supply chain controls move faster over time because they catch problems early. Finding a risky component before release costs hours. Finding it after customers are affected costs trust.

4. Trust is becoming a competitive advantage.

More buyers now expect evidence, not assurances. If you cannot show how you control third-party software risk, you may lose deals to organizations that can.

What good looks like in product engineering firms

Leading organisations treat supply chain security as a business capability, not a security side quest. In practice, this shows up in five areas.

1. Visibility: They know which third-party components sit inside critical applications.

2. Verification: They scan and control what enters the build pipeline, so external code moves through approved paths.

3. Containment: They limit access so one compromised component cannot move freely. Secrets are protected, and critical data is not exposed by default.

4. Vendor management: Security requirements are written into contracts and renewals. Vendors are expected to provide transparency and meet secure development expectations.

5. Measurement: They track board-friendly metrics such as component inventory coverage, patch timelines, and systems with known high-risk components.

Most importantly, their build and release process produces evidence by default. They can show what changed, who touched it, which systems built it, and whether what shipped matches what was intended.

Where leaders can start without slowing down the business

In the next 90 days, get to “we can see it.”

Create an inventory of critical applications and external components. Identify who owns the build pipelines. Focus first on systems linked to sensitive data, revenue-critical operations, and customer-facing availability.

Over the next 12 months, move from awareness to control.

Build supply chain security into procurement and engineering standards. Require component tracking across systems and vendors. Add automated checks. Define acceptable risk thresholds, approval ownership, and exception expiry timelines.

As a discipline, rehearse trust failures like outages.

Run tabletop exercises for compromised updates, risky dependencies, and vendor-driven threats. Give the board metrics that show exposure, readiness, and progress. Fund this as a business risk priority.

The wake-up call for every business

Supply chain attacks succeed by exploiting trust. Your organization trusts vendors, developers trust open-source code, and systems trust what flows through the build pipeline. Attackers weaponize that trust.

The question is not whether your organisation faces supply chain risk. It already does. The question is whether you will discover and manage it proactively, or learn about it through a breach notification, regulatory investigation, or customer lawsuit.

This is a board-level risk that requires executive sponsorship across security, engineering, procurement, and legal. The organizations that get ahead of it will turn trust into a competitive advantage. Those that do not may become cautionary tales.

The choice is yours, but the risk is already here.