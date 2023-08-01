The EdTech Evolution: Technology’s Impact on Shaping the Educational Landscape

By Nirvaan Birla, Founder, Birla Brainiacs

It is hardly surprising that education has always been prioritised in terms of personal and professional development from ancient times. However, unequal access to education, outdated curricula, and a lack of funding have long been issues. The increased population is posing further challenges because the resources provided to different groups are not uniform.

To emphasise, according to a United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) report, 25% of the country’s population is between the ages of 0 and 14, 18% is between the ages of 10 and 19, and 26% is between the ages of 10 and 24. Because of the aforementioned factors, there is a substantial discrepancy between those who live in developed or luxurious areas and those who live in relatively disadvantaged areas.

Furthermore, education is a constantly evolving field in response to increasing industrial demands and worldwide trends. And, let’s face it, not every student can afford to attend top universities with cutting-edge curricula and first-rate educational amenities. However, since technological advances swept the world by storm, the education industry has seen a spectacular transformation. In this environment, EdTech platforms have become go-to solutions for learners due to the numerous benefits they provide. As a result, it is acceptable to state that the education landscape is undergoing new opportunities and transformations as a result of the ed-tech revolution and technological innovation.

Let’s look at how the ed-tech revolution and technological advancements are changing the dynamics of the education landscape:

Immersive Learning: Gone are the days when education was confined to four walls and traditional textbooks. Learning experiences have gotten more immersive and collaborative as technology has advanced. Students can now interact with interactive simulations and virtual worlds through the use of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies, allowing for a better understanding of complex subjects. According to ABI Research, the global education sector will likely spend more than $6 billion per year on AR and VR technology by the end of 2023, with India leading the way.

Furthermore, students can engage with their classmates, attend live virtual classes, and clear doubts by communicating with educators via integrated learning management systems.

Improved Accessibility: The Internet is the most significant technological invention with the greatest impact on people’s lives. Furthermore, because cellular data and smartphones have evolved to fit the bulk of the country’s people’s budgets, the Internet has become a commonly used tool. Ed-tech has thereby democratised access to education through the use of readily available technical tools. Through virtual learning platforms, geographic borders have been erased, allowing students from rural areas or underserved groups to access high-quality educational information. Gamification is also being used by ed- tech companies to push students to improve their skills.

Personalised Education: There is no doubting that technology’s involvement in education has paved the way for personalised learning. This is where ed-tech platforms may help by allowing students to learn and progress at their own pace, making the learning experience more inclusive. Furthermore, educational platforms can modify information and learning paths to individual students' strengths, limitations, and learning styles using adaptive learning algorithms and intelligent tutoring systems. As a result of this personalised approach, each student has more free time to pursue their interests and learn at their own pace.

Beyond Traditional Learning!

It is not an exaggeration to claim that technology is drastically reshaping the education scene, ushering in a new era of immersive, personalised, and high-quality learning experiences. Furthermore, it is obvious that technology is always growing, transforming the learning landscape in the educational system. As a result, ed-tech enterprises are not only developing a society that values knowledge, creativity, and lifelong learning by utilising technology, but they are also educating students about the prospects and problems of the future.