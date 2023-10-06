The Evolution of Remote Monitoring Technology

By Anuj Rajain, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Soteria

Ever since its inception, remote monitoring technology has come a long way. From basic

systems to the complex and interconnected solutions available today, the journey of remote

monitoring technology has had an undeniable effect on a myriad industry such as

manufacturing and healthcare. What began with the introduction of simple alarm systems

that helped users monitor what goes on in their houses while they are away, the

advancement of technology increased the possibilities of how this can further help the

world.

Evolution of Remote Monitoring

It was during World War II that the military began to use remote cameras and sensors to

monitor and observe areas in order to gather intelligence. Along with this, the post-war era

also saw the development of telemetry, known as the wireless transmission of data from

remote sensors to a certain location. Telemetry began to be used in the realms of aviation

and spacecraft, as monitoring such data is crucial in these fields.

With these developments, healthcare became one of the first industries to extensively

adopt remote monitoring. For example, in the 1960s, the cardiac monitor was invented,

which helped doctors and medical professionals to remotely track the heart rhythms of the

patients. This allowed for immediate attention in case any abnormalities were found.

Further, the industrial and manufacturing sectors started embracing remote monitoring in

order to improve safety and efficiency. Eventually, with the coming of digital technology,

the integration between the two allowed for more precise data to be collected and

transmitted from anywhere in the world.

The Internet of Things (IoT) and Wireless Connectivity

The 21st century brought on what was known as the Internet of Things or IoT. It involved

the connections of everyday objects and devices to the internet, in turn allowing them to

exchange and collect data. Not only this, but with the coming of wireless connectivity such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, remote monitoring became a game-changer. This, now, began to

enable seamless yet real-time information transmission, making remote transmission a lot

more accessible and diverse.

Artificial Intelligence

In the past few years, artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed remote monitoring

technology. These algorithms can now help in optimising processes, detecting anomalies,

and predicting failures. This has also been majorly helpful in predictive maintenance as these technologies can now predict the failure of equipment before it occurs in real-time, hence saving costs and reducing downtime.

In fact, COVID-19 played an imperative role in the adoption of remote monitoring

technology in the field of healthcare. At a time when it was essential to monitor and treat

patients with minimal contact, remote patient monitoring became crucial. Now, with the

help of health apps and wearable devices, one can monitor and share their vitals, allowing

for timely help.

Challenges of Remote Monitoring

With the evolution of technology, we also come across a variety of challenges associated

with privacy and security. With the increase and ease of connectivity and transmission of

sensitive data, one must ensure robust encryption and cybersecurity in order to protect

this information and save oneself from cyber threats.

The Future

The future of remote monitoring technology continues to remain bright, anticipating many

more integrations with innovations such as 5G and blockchain. Remote monitoring will

also find its way into fields such as autonomous vehicles, environmental monitoring and

smart cities. From its early applications in the military to its usage in healthcare and

industries, remote monitoring has come a long way, and as we move forward, the inclusion

of technology and data-driven statistics will continue to enhance remote monitoring

technology, allowing for unthinkable possibilities in improving safety and quality of life.