Launch of Avo Automation Foundation League (AFL) and Extensive Upgrades of Avo Assure and Avo iTDM Platforms

Avo Automation, a leading provider of best-in-class test automation solutions, announces the launch of the Avo Automation Foundation League (AFL). AFL, a training, and certification program, is designed to help QA Specialists learn and upgrade key skills for successful test automation careers. Through online courses, hands-on labs, and live coaching, QA Specialists will be empowered to efficiently work on Avo’s platforms and deliver robust test automation results.

Since AFL’s launch, Avo Automation has received 2000+ registrations from 200+ organisations. Vidur Amin, CEO of Avo Automation, is very excited about this new initiative. He says, “The AFL program is structured in a way to make learning fun and interactive while enabling collaboration between the Avo tutors and our user community to solve real work challenges in software testing. All participants will join a vibrant user community, and receive industry recognition and the opportunity to strengthen their profiles for the in-demand area of test automation with badges and certifications. Plus, top performers will get tons of cool gifts and goodies!

In addition to launching AFL, Avo Automation has also extensively upgraded its two popular products, Avo Assure and Avo iTDM. The enhanced platforms boast user-friendly UIs, seamlessly integrate with each other, and include numerous new features, including AI-driven impact analysis for easier test maintainability, service virtualisation for simplified API testing, and extensive support for parallel test executions. All these new additions will empower teams to easily manage, streamline, and optimise test automation.

“We’ve always been committed to providing world-class test automation solutions that allow our customers to deliver quality software at high velocity,” said Amin. “These new initiatives will help us to further our mission.”

Another news update is Avo Automation’s new partnership with Sofy. Through this collaboration, the company aims to offer greater flexibility in our mobile testing capabilities and deliver a unified end-to-end test automation platform. Amin says, “Sofy’s mobile testing approach well aligns with our existing end-to-end test automation approach, creating a powerful synergy that will benefit our user community.”