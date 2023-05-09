The future of the VFX industry in India

By Kshitiz Sharma, HOD-VFX, School of Film Making, Whistling Woods International

VFX or visual effects, has become an increasingly important aspect of Indian cinema in recent years. With advances in technology and increasing demand for high-quality visual experiences, the use of VFX has become more common and sophisticated. VFX is used in Indian cinema to create a variety of effects, including CGI (computer-generated imagery), green-screen compositing, and other digital effects. These effects are used to enhance the visual impact of the film, contribute to storytelling, create realistic-looking environments and characters, and even to bring imaginary content to life.

One of the main reasons for the increasing use of VFX in Indian cinema is the demand for visually stunning films. Additionally, VFX can be used to create scenes and environments that would be difficult or almost impossible to achieve in real life, allowing filmmakers to explore new creative possibilities.

Another factor driving the use of VFX in Indian cinema is the cost-effectiveness of using digital effects. With VFX, filmmakers can create elaborated visual scenes at a fraction of the cost of building real sets or using practical effects. This allows filmmakers to create bigger, realistic, and more ambitious films without breaking their budgets.

Indian VFX Industry and Hollywood

The Indian VFX post-production industry has been playing an increasingly important role in global post-production segment over the past decade. Indian VFX companies have been involved in several high-profile Hollywood films, providing cutting-edge visual effects that have helped to create some of the most memorable scenes in modern cinema. Indian VFX companies deliver high-quality visual effects at a reasonable cost compared to their counterparts in the West. This makes Indian companies an attractive option for Hollywood studios, enabling them to keep their production budgets under control.

Indian VFX post-production companies have also brought a unique perspective and approach to Hollywood. Indian culture and mythology have been a source of inspiration for filmmakers around the world, and Indian VFX companies have been able to draw on this rich tradition to create stunning visual effects that are unlike anything else in Hollywood. For instance, Baahubali, RRR, Byomkesh Bakshi to name a few.

Some of the notable Hollywood films that have featured contributions from Indian VFX post-production companies include The Avengers, The Dark Knight Rises, Life of Pi, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Interstellar, Jurassic World, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Avengers: Infinity War.

The VFX industry has been growing rapidly in recent years, driven by increasing demand for high-quality visual effects in movies, television shows, OTT and video games as well. With India’s thriving film industry and a large pool of skilled artists and technicians, the country has become a major hub for VFX production. It is likely that the market size of the VFX industry in India has continued to grow since then.

VFX in Regional/Independent Cinema

There has been an increasing trend in regional Indian movie content in recent years. Many regional films have been successful in recent years due to their quality of content and storytelling. These films have not only received critical acclaim but have also been commercially successful. With the advancement of technology, it has become easier for regional filmmakers to produce high-quality films. VFX techniques, production planning software and other film production tools have become more affordable and accessible, allowing filmmakers to create content consistent with the production quality of mainstream Hindi cinema. VFX also helps independent filmmakers produce creative and artistic elements offering immersive experiences.

Growing Demand for Trained Professionals

To facilitate the growing demand for VFX, there is a requirement to build the VFX artist workforce. Preparing VFX talent for international films can be a challenging task, but there are several key areas targeted to ensure deliverability, like – 1. Understanding of Film Making, 2. Technical Skills, 3. Cultural Awareness, and 4. Time and Data Management.

By focusing on these key areas, you can prepare your VFX talent for facing challenges of working on national & international projects and help ensure that your team is ready to deliver high-quality work on time and within the budget.

Conclusion

Overall, the involvement of VFX in Indian cinema has revolutionised the industry and opened gates of new creative possibilities for filmmakers. As technology continues to advance, it is likely that the use of VFX will become even more common in the future, allowing filmmakers to create an immersive and visually stunning films.

The Indian VFX post-production industry has made significant contributions to Indian as well as Hollywood cinema, and its impact is only expected to grow in the years to come.