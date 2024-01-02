The leading Edtech trends of the year: An overview for getting around in the year 2024

By Nirvaan Birla, Founder, Birla Brainiacs

The education industry has changed dramatically in recent years. Just a few decades ago, education for children was quite different from what it is today. The transmission and processing of knowledge have undergone several changes as an effect of the use of technology. The use of modern technologies has changed the way that people teach and gain knowledge. With the advent of cutting-edge flipped classroom models and self-directed study, teaching methods have entirely evolved, and even students are unsure of what lies ahead for them. Furthermore, because digital learning has so many benefits, it’s becoming a necessary component of education.

Markets and Markets data projects that the ed-tech and smart classroom market will reach a valuation of $125.3 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate of roughly 13.4%. Undoubtedly, technology has emerged as the primary focus of educational innovation, and its impact on education is certain to grow in the future. The true difficulty therefore becomes figuring out whether developments in educational technology will foster communication between teachers and students, keep them connected, or develop entirely new learning environments.

Let’s examine how the education sector is benefiting from technology improvements-

Artificial intelligence (AI)

The workloads of educators and school administrators have skyrocketed as a result of the public gradually warming up to and extending distant learning and education being more accessible through technology, such as live streaming of classes in large classrooms. Artificial intelligence and machine learning-based solutions have supplanted many of the manual tasks that were once common in the educational sector, like tracking attendance and activities. Teachers can focus more on interacting with students and have less administrative work to undertake as a result. Additionally, chatbots for colleges and universities are provided by education technology entrepreneurs, who offer round-the-clock interactions and replies to students.

Gamified learning

The blending of traditional learning methods with game mechanics is known as gamification. This makes it possible for educators to add more play and engagement to the curriculum. However, serious games follow a conventional game framework to match the learner with specific objects and goals. Ed-tech companies use AR and VR games on cellphones to do this. Thus, game-based learning boosts students’ motivation and has a beneficial effect on their competitiveness. In addition, a number of businesses design social games that foster collaboration and social skill development between educators and students.

Accessible technology

Accessible technology will greatly impact how students learn as they get more comfortable with its wearing. It can support assessment, progress monitoring, and real-time, individualised support. In addition, students can take voice notes, listen to audio lectures, receive class notifications, and much more with wearable devices like smartwatches and virtual reality headsets. Thus, this added convenience of learning benefits both parents and teachers.

Analytics and data management

With the introduction of technology into the educational system, data management has grown in importance and practicality. Teachers now have access to extensive information about a student’s performance, such as the number of tests completed, the number of chapters completed, and so forth. All students in the class will have simultaneous access to assignments and homework, and instructors will be able to grade their work online. Additionally, this kind of automation in the classroom allows teachers to focus more on their course modules and give more in-depth coaching. Analytics is now an essential part of any online learning strategy since it allows for the tracking of a student’s participation and academic progress.

Cybersecurity and online data

The protection of data is becoming more crucial than ever. Even if cloud storage is becoming more and more common, there are several circumstances in which it could be harmful. Cloud storage is widely adopted by both individuals and organisations due to its shared environment and rapid data access for all. That being said, there have been many instances of ransomware attacks in the past, including compromises of internet data. As a result, many organisations, including educational institutions, have expressed worries over cyber dangers. Information on students, like name, phone number, and email address, cannot be compromised. Additionally, a lot of people store their test results and assignments on the cloud. Educational institutions are implementing the best data security measures to protect their online data and student information.

Everything taken into account!

It is truly amazing how technology is changing the education landscape. These technological advancements, which span from AI-powered personalised experiences to virtual worlds, are not only capturing students’ interest but also fundamentally altering the nature of education. As we proceed, we must strike a balance between acknowledging these advancements and preserving the essential human components of education. By taking this action, we may create a learning environment that is not just technologically advanced but also deeply engaging and enriching.