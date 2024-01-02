Qure Achieves Milestone with 22 Patents in 18 Months

Qure.ai, a global medical imaging AI solutions provider, has announced a significant milestone in its journey, securing an impressive total of 22 patents within the past 18 months. Founded just seven years ago, the company has now accumulated a remarkable 26 patents across multiple jurisdictions, firmly establishing itself as a frontrunner in pioneering technological advancements within the industry.

Qure is on a mission to use AI technology to enable accessible, affordable, and timely care across the globe. This goal drives the organization’s product design, growth, and partnership efforts. The company is currently present in 80+ countries and 2100+ sites, impacting over 10 million lives annually. Qure’s patent portfolio boasts a diverse range of innovations, covering cutting-edge technologies spanning image analysis, pattern recognition, workflow optimization, decision support systems, and quality assurance in the field of AI radiology. This diversity reflects the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Anushree Saha, General Counsel & Company Secretary, Qure.ai also commented stating, “We are thrilled to reach this significant milestone in our journey. Qure’s relentless commitment to innovation and excellence has made this feat possible. We also take this opportunity to recognize the unmatched dedication and ingenuity of our product, engineering, research & development teams which has allowed us to secure a substantial number of patents within a short span of time.”

Qure’s innovation momentum, sizable patent portfolio, commitment to inventive diversity, and impressive grant success rate affirms its position as a pioneering force in imaging AI radiology. As the company relentlessly advances the frontiers of technology, the future looks brighter than ever for Qure.