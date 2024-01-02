Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Qure Achieves Milestone with 22 Patents in 18 Months

Qure Achieves Milestone with 22 Patents in 18 Months

NewsArtificial Intelligence (AI)Software
By Express Computer
0 5

Qure.ai, a global medical imaging AI solutions provider, has announced a significant milestone in its journey, securing an impressive total of 22 patents within the past 18 months. Founded just seven years ago, the company has now accumulated a remarkable 26 patents across multiple jurisdictions, firmly establishing itself as a frontrunner in pioneering technological advancements within the industry.

Qure is on a mission to use AI technology to enable accessible, affordable, and timely care across the globe. This goal drives the organization’s product design, growth, and partnership efforts. The company is currently present in 80+ countries and 2100+ sites, impacting over 10 million lives annually. Qure’s patent portfolio boasts a diverse range of innovations, covering cutting-edge technologies spanning image analysis, pattern recognition, workflow optimization, decision support systems, and quality assurance in the field of AI radiology. This diversity reflects the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Anushree Saha, General Counsel & Company Secretary, Qure.ai also commented stating, “We are thrilled to reach this significant milestone in our journey. Qure’s relentless commitment to innovation and excellence has made this feat possible. We also take this opportunity to recognize the unmatched dedication and ingenuity of our product, engineering, research & development teams which has allowed us to secure a substantial number of patents within a short span of time.”

Qure’s innovation momentum, sizable patent portfolio, commitment to inventive diversity, and impressive grant success rate affirms its position as a pioneering force in imaging AI radiology. As the company relentlessly advances the frontiers of technology, the future looks brighter than ever for Qure.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image