Tower Trends: Exploring the latest developments in Telecom infrastructure

By Vikas sharma, Founder and Director, Hi- COM,

In 2023, the Indian telecom sector witnessed a revolutionary transformation characterised by notable advancements and strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening the digital economy. Noteworthy advancements encompass the expansion and integration of 5G, a heightened focus on cybersecurity and resilience and the emergence of environmentally sustainable telecom networks. These innovations have significantly reshaped the landscape of the telecom industry. A report published by Mordor Intelligence projects that the Indian telecom market will have a market value of $ 48.61 billion in 2024 and will rise to $ 76.16 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 9.40% throughout the forecast period.

Propelling the growth of the telecom industry, the government has also played a critical role by launching integral initiatives. Notably, the Draft Telecommunications Bill 2022 and the GatiShakti Sanchar Portal stand out as crucial efforts by the government to fortify the telecom infrastructure in India. With the swift progress and collaborative efforts by the government, it is reasonable to expect that the telecommunications industry will experience further innovations, driving the economy towards extensive digital transformation.

Here is a look at the latest developments that have revolutionised the telecom infrastructure:

– Growth and expansion of 5G: In today’s highly interconnected world, the advent of 5G technology has acted as a real game changer. Offering faster data speeds, reduced latency and heightened connectivity, 5G has ushered in a new era of possibilities for industries such as healthcare, transportation and retail. According to the GSM Association, 5G networks are anticipated to attract over 1.1 billion subscribers globally by 2025. In response to the rising demand for enhanced connectivity, customers are increasingly seeking innovative solutions, hinting at the imminent development of 6G. While the implementation of fifth-generation telecommunications infrastructure promises a substantial expansion and enhancement of connectivity, the evolution towards sixth-generation infrastructure is poised to further amplify this transformative trend, shaping the future of communication and connectivity.

– Shift to edge computing: Decentralised edge computing systems have fundamentally replaced centralised cloud storage in recent years in order to speed up data processing. The escalating demand for data processing from Internet of Things (IoT) devices has rendered sole reliance on centralised cloud platforms inadequate due to stringent latency requirements. This underscores the pivotal role of edge computing. Organisations now exercise enhanced control over data transfer, thanks to edge computing’s ability to facilitate real-time data processing across distributed data centres, ensuring superior bandwidth and ultra-low latency connections. The integration of this technology has paved the way for instantaneous data processing, unlocking a myriad of applications across diverse sectors. Especially with the swift expansion of 5G networks, the prevalence of edge orchestration, facilitated by both edge cloud and mobile edge computing, has increased, guaranteeing smooth integration and efficient resource utilisation.

– Sustainable telecom networks: In light of rising environmental concerns, the telecommunications industry has redirected its focus towards diminishing its carbon footprints. Harnessing the capabilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning, telecom companies are increasingly focused on optimising power consumption and implementing sustainable supply chain solutions. Embracing circular economy principles, the telecom sector is also emphasising waste reduction, recycling and reuse of materials and equipment to minimise carbon dioxide emissions. According to a report by GSMA, “5G network providers are striving to reduce their carbon footprint by 44% of global telecom revenue over the next decade, committing to a mobile net-zero path by 2050.” Moving forward, telecom providers will embrace energy-efficient technologies, incorporating renewable energy sources and low-impact data centres to mitigate their environmental impact.

Telecom industry: Future ahead

Looking ahead to 2024, the telecom sector is poised to enter a revolutionary era. The broad rollout of 5G networks, the smooth integration of edge computing and the growing importance of artificial intelligence will reshape the dynamics of communication, connectivity and business operations. Moreover, it is anticipated that pivotal elements such as network slicing, cybersecurity measures and sustainability initiatives will exert substantial influence on the intricate landscape of the telecommunications sector.