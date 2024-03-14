ideaForge’s Q6 Quadcopter receives DGCA Type Certification, unlocking excellence in Mapping, Inspection and Security Solutions for the Civil drones market in India

ideaForge Technology Limited announces Type Certification for one of its flagship products, the Q6 UAS by DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).

Renowned as India’s foremost quadcopter, the Q6 has garnered acclaim across Defence and Civil sectors for its unparalleled performance, reliability and autonomy in diverse applications. The recent DGCA Type Certification assures customers of the Q6’s adherence to the most stringent safety and quality standards, further solidifying ideaForge’s position as a pioneer in the drone industry.

Its design and extensive area coverage capabilities facilitate the rapid completion of large-scale mapping projects, surpassing the efficiency of other UAVs in the field while being capable of operating even in hilly areas with its negative altitude capability.

On achieving this significant milestone, Mr. Sunil Jha, , Senior Director, Engineering, ideaForge Technology Limited, commented, “We are delighted to announce the DGCA Type Certification for the ideaForge Q6 UAS. This certification underscores our steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable solutions to our customers. With its established track record and cutting-edge features, the Q6 sets new standards for excellence in unmanned aerial solutions by delivering performance, reliability, and autonomy.”

Q6’s capabilities align it to play a pivotal role in supporting the Government’s ongoing and upcoming surveillance and mapping initiatives.

Equipped with advanced EOIR (Electro-Optical and Infrared) and mapping payloads, the ideaForge Q6 offers enhanced operational capabilities, making it an ideal solution for a wide range of applications, including security, mapping, inspection and surveillance. With extensive applications ranging from border surveillance and policing for homeland security, mining operations, infrastructure inspection, surveying, and 3D surface mapping, the ideaForge Q6 continues to redefine the possibilities of aerial technology.