HDFC Bank to boost digital customer experiences with Adobe

In a bid to enhance digital experiences for its customers, HDFC Bank on Thursday announced a partnership with Adobe.

The Adobe Experience Cloud solutions will enable HDFC Bank to deliver zero-touch, personalised digital experiences to existing as well as new customers.

“The association with Adobe comes at a time when digital has become an all-important bridge between customers and businesses. The pandemic and lockdown has given further impetus on our efforts to leverage digital platforms to offer a personalised experience to our customers,” said Parag Rao, Country Head–Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking and Marketing, HDFC Bank.

The customers can use any device of choice to do an array of end-to-end transactions, open an account digitally without visiting a branch, apply for loans digitally from home and manage investments without any physical interface.

“We are excited to partner with HDFC Bank in their transformation journey towards digital banking, and are confident that Adobe Experience Cloud solutions will go a long way in helping them deliver personalised and seamless experiences for end-customers,” said Nitin Singhal, India Head, Digital Experience Business, Adobe.

HDFC Bank has already curated digital journeys for customers with innovative offerings like 10-second personal loans, Zip Drive and Zip Ride for four and two wheelers loans, Insta Account and more.

Existing solutions like Adobe Analytics and Adobe Target will help the bank derive insights and deepen personalised services to customers.

Platforms like Data Management Platform in Adobe Audience Manager will help HDFC Bank develop a deeper understanding of customers, the company said.

-IANS

