SBI integrates YONO Krishi with IFFCO eBazar

With an aim to digitally empower its farmer customers and make them future ready, country’s largest lender State Bank of India has facilitated the integration of YONO Krishi with IFFCO eBazar under its Mandi section. With this integration, SBI’s farmer customers can avail free home delivery of all farming related products in ~27000+ Pin codes across India from IFFCO eBazar portal. They can seamlessly order online – seeds, fertilizers, agri machinery, pesticides, organic products and various other farm products – with no minimum order value through IFFCO eBazar portal. Over 3 crore registered YONO customers can be benefited with the integration of YONO Krishi and IFFCO eBazar.

IFFCO eBazar is a 100% owned subsidiary of IFFCO Limited. Through its online B2C platform IFFCO eBazar sells variety of agro products. The platform is available in 12 languages through App (both Playstore and AppStore) and Portal.

C. S. Setty, MD (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI said, “With the integration of IFFCO Bazar on YONO Krishi, customers will now be able to purchase the high-quality farm inputs and agri machinery online. This is another step towards fulfilling the vision of the government of doubling the farmer’s income by 2022. With a Digital-First approach, it is part of our continuous endeavor to provide innovative digital banking solutions to all our customers across the country.”

Since its launch last year, YONO Krishi platform has been catering to all the farmers’ agricultural needs, from sowing to harvesting. Available in 10 vernacular languages, besides Hindi and English YONO Krishi is providing convenient and advanced farming experience to the customers. In less than 3 years, YONO has grown by leaps and bounds. It has witnessed more than 65 million downloads with over 30 million registered users. YONO has partnered with over 80 e-commerce players in more than 20 categories. The Bank’s flagship banking and lifestyle platform – YONO is also tasting success in international markets such as UK and Mauritius.

