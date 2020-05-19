10 lakh students attend live online classes on Vedantu

Read Article

E-learning platform Vedantu has witnessed a major surge after it announced support to students with free access to its complete learning platform during the Covid-19 lockdown, the company said. According to the company, 1 million students attended live online classes on Vedantu’s platform.

The number of subscribers on its platform has grown exponentially to 6,50,000 additional learners from kindergarten to 12th grade and competitive exams such as JEE and NEET.

Vedantu’s collections and revenue grew by 80 per cent over the previous month, achieving the highest growth over the collective last 2.5 years.

During this Covid-19 period, the e-learning platform has crossed a watch time of 1 billion minutes across its platform and channels.

“We will continue to provide free access to our platform to support students across the country ensuring uninterrupted & uncompromised learning, from the safety of their homes,” Vamsi Krishna, Co-founder and CEO, Vedantu, said in a statement.

According to a recent survey conducted on its platform, Students find live interactive classes more engaging, convenient and a better way of learning than offline classes.

