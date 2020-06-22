JGU partners upGrad to launch MBA in digital finance and banking

Read Article

The Jindal Global Business School and Jindal School of Banking & Finance of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) in Sonipat, Haryana has announced the launch of an MBA degree in Digital Finance and Banking (DFB) delivered in a blended learning mode in partnership with ed-tech company upGrad.

This online programme is a blended degree programme with online components of learning including live lectures, contact classes, tutorial sessions and classroom experiences in a unique learning opportunity, JGU said.

The programme is especially designed for working professionals, business owners, entrepreneurs, and job-market aspirants who are looking to work in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry.

The MBA Digital Finance and Banking programme at JGU is for a duration of two years, with students receiving the MBA degree from O.P. Jindal Global University upon successful completion of the academic credits.

“The MBA in Digital Banking and Finance at JGU will enable learners to understand, analyse and manage problems of digital finance in the 21st century,” C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, said in a statement.

“The Jindal Global Business School and the Jindal School of Banking and Finance have collaborated to launch an innovative and specialised MBA programme for working professionals to help them in advancing the careers and upgrading their knowledge.”

In keeping with the advancements of the digital age, the format of instruction and evaluation for this MBA will include high-quality industry case studies, live sessions and 24/7 access to the curriculum online, the university said.

The MBA DFB programme will engage students in contemporary topics of digital finance with a focus on understanding, managing and transforming digital finance and banking in the 21st century.

All learners with a Bachelor’s degree are eligible to apply for the online MBA in DFB programme in a blended learning mode and can appear for the JMAT (Jindal Management Aptitude Test) online national level entrance test to get admitted.

“The MBA in Digital Finance and Banking ensures that professionals who take up this programme are well equipped to cope with the projected surge in the digital disruption of the BFSI industry,” said Phalgun Kompalli, Co-Founder, upGrad.

