TCS iON launches remote assessment product; enables students to take exams anywhere

Read Article

TCS iON has announced the launch of Remote Assessments, a product that enables universities and exam boards to conduct secure, free and fair examinations at scale, in a remote model.

TCS iON Remote Assessments enables controls at three levels, based on the institution’s requirements. At the basic level, it locks down the candidate’s device – desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone, and just enables it to capture exam responses.

At the second level, the product leverages the camera of the device and sends a video stream to a central server on the cloud. These video streams are analyzed using artificial intelligence and machine learning frameworks to detect malpractice attempts and alert the invigilators.

The third level includes all these features as well as enables invigilators to proctor candidates in real-time, from anywhere.

The system also provides a rich set of features for invigilators to monitor candidates and take appropriate actions. TCS iON Remote Assessments supports more than 50 question types and gives an opportunity for the exam conducting authorities to evaluate students using subjective questions, diagrams and formulas.

It also provides the ability to create question papers quickly and maintain them in an encrypted form, till they are shared with students just-in-time for the exam.

Most of the responses can be evaluated by the system and subjective answers can be assessed by an evaluator. The platform seamlessly integrates with the TCS iON Remote Marking platform, allowing assessors to mark candidate responses from home. Scores are digitally processed and published, drastically reducing the time taken to announce the results.

Commenting on the announcement, Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON, said, “Continuing our efforts to help the education sector with remote enablement, we launched the TCS iON Remote Assessments product. This will ensure that exam administrators are able to conduct exams in a secure way, at speed and with no dependency on the candidates’, proctors’ or exam administrators’ location. This will help authorities quickly schedule and complete the exam process.”

So far, more than 28 Million candidates have been assessed through this product.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]