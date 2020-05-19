Qualcomm India commits $1.5 Million to support India’s Fight Against COVID-19

Read Article

Qualcomm India Private Limited (Qualcomm India) announced a financial aid of $1.5 Million in India to help tackle the spread of COVID-19. The contributions will be made towards PM CARES Fund, and multiple relief and public healthcare infrastructure initiatives.

The public healthcare infrastructure efforts include enabling broader availability of COVID-19 test kits, preventive health screening, helping front-line police forces and healthcare workers with sanitization and personal protective equipment as well as relief work supporting feeding the needy and at-risk in various regions across India.

“We are living in unprecedented times and the need of the hour is for all of us to come together and stand as a united force in fighting this pandemic. We have immense appreciation and gratitude towards all the frontline and essential services workers, across segments, who have been consistently risking their lives over the last few weeks and continue to ensure Indians are safe and provided for during this crisis. Our contribution is a small gesture of support at this time of crisis. As a community, we will need to continue to work together to create solutions that address future challenges with insight and compassion.” said Rajen Vagadia, Vice President, Qualcomm India Private Limited and President, Qualcomm India & SAARC.

In addition, Qualcomm India employees, in their individual capacity have been active contributors towards various community outreach and relief efforts, including personal contributions.

“We are very proud of our many employees who are devoting both time and resources to give back to their communities, as well as contributing towards technology driven solutions. In all this, we continue to support and encourage our teams in their initiatives.” added Rajen.

Qualcomm India has also committed to match employees’ personal donations towards COVID-19 relief funds, with a matching contribution to the PM CARES Fund through its Charitable Match Program.

