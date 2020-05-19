Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Covid 19  »  Lowe’s India reinforces its commitment to serving communities amidst Covid-19 pandemic

Lowe’s India reinforces its commitment to serving communities amidst Covid-19 pandemic

Covid 19News
By Express Computer
0 23
Read Article

Lowe’s India, the Bengaluru-based retail technology, analytics and business operations center for Lowe’s Companies announces new initiatives to support communities impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reinforcing its commitment to the community, Lowe’s India, with the support of its employees, contributed to the PM-Cares Fund. Further, Lowe’s India is collaborating with the NGO Samarthanam to distribute rapid relief and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to families of migrant workers, people with disabilities, the elderly and healthcare professionals Through this program, over 2,300 relief kits and 350 PPE kits will be distributed across the city.

Speaking about the initiative, Ankur Mittal, VP – Technology and Managing Director (India) said, “At Lowe’s, our focus has always been driven by a single purpose, to ‘build a sustainable foundation for growth in the communities we serve.’ Our commitment goes beyond charitable giving; our associates also volunteer their time and talents to help with various CSR projects and programs. In this trying time, it is our duty to support the communities that are deeply affected by the pandemic in any way we can.”

Each household receiving a relief or PPE kit, is educated on the importance of social distancing and the importance of sanitizing and maintaining hygienic conditions. A typical relief kit contains food grains, tea/coffee, sugar, spices, an assortment of long shelf life vegetables, masks, sanitizers, washing and bathing soap and toiletry kits. The PPE Kit for healthcare professionals contains N95 masks, PP Universal kit, TamiFlu 75mg tablet, 3-Ply face masks and Nitrile gloves.

Today’s announcement builds on the company’s ongoing commitment to its CSR focus areas which include building safe and affordable housing infrastructure and skilled trade education.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.