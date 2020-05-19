Lowe’s India reinforces its commitment to serving communities amidst Covid-19 pandemic

Read Article

Lowe’s India, the Bengaluru-based retail technology, analytics and business operations center for Lowe’s Companies announces new initiatives to support communities impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reinforcing its commitment to the community, Lowe’s India, with the support of its employees, contributed to the PM-Cares Fund. Further, Lowe’s India is collaborating with the NGO Samarthanam to distribute rapid relief and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to families of migrant workers, people with disabilities, the elderly and healthcare professionals Through this program, over 2,300 relief kits and 350 PPE kits will be distributed across the city.

Speaking about the initiative, Ankur Mittal, VP – Technology and Managing Director (India) said, “At Lowe’s, our focus has always been driven by a single purpose, to ‘build a sustainable foundation for growth in the communities we serve.’ Our commitment goes beyond charitable giving; our associates also volunteer their time and talents to help with various CSR projects and programs. In this trying time, it is our duty to support the communities that are deeply affected by the pandemic in any way we can.”

Each household receiving a relief or PPE kit, is educated on the importance of social distancing and the importance of sanitizing and maintaining hygienic conditions. A typical relief kit contains food grains, tea/coffee, sugar, spices, an assortment of long shelf life vegetables, masks, sanitizers, washing and bathing soap and toiletry kits. The PPE Kit for healthcare professionals contains N95 masks, PP Universal kit, TamiFlu 75mg tablet, 3-Ply face masks and Nitrile gloves.

Today’s announcement builds on the company’s ongoing commitment to its CSR focus areas which include building safe and affordable housing infrastructure and skilled trade education.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]