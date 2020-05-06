GRB Dairy Foods migrates to SAP S/4HANA

Read Article

Dairy major, GRB Dairy Foods, with pan-India presence and a host of F&B offerings successfully migrated to SAP S/4HANA from the legacy SAP ERP platform. This empowered the organisation to achieve 100 percent synchronisation of its business processes and end to end visibility in stock tracking along its supply chain.

Furthermore, it registered a 20 percent surge in daily dispatches. GRB Dairy shortlisted on SAP S/4HANA as the best fit to ensure quality management control, automation of business operations as well as a quick adoption to unique customer requirements. For the deployment part, GRB Dairy selected SAVIC Technologies, SAP Platinum Partner, as its end to end technology partner.

The global food processing industry which is poised to touch $4.1 trillion by 2024 as per market research firm, ResearchAndMarkets.com is also witnessing a parallel surge in safety regulations and standards.

With the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak ravaging the global economy, the industry sector will have to adopt state of the art technologies to shrink productivity impact to its bare minimum. While the projected growth figures may not appear viable in a lockdown scenario, digital transformation measures can play a key role in gearing up the sector for upcoming market challenges.

The industry players are therefore engaged in a race to upgrade their legacy infrastructure and capitalise on the changing consumer behaviour and brace through economic downfall more effectively.

An excellent case in point being a dairy major headquartered in Tamil Nadu, India which was eyeing a robust, next-generation ERP platform to accomplish its expansion objectives as well as ensure business continuity in these challenging times.

The enterprise aimed to automate mundane, tedious tasks for enhanced profitability and workplace efficiency. Housing a strong 1000 plus workforce, the organisation also grappled with the lack of synchronisation among its internal and external departments, restricting productivity output and loss of critical manhours.

The firm ended its evaluation hunt after shortlisting SAVIC Technologies for the deployment of industry-leading SAP S/4HANA platform. The technology investment enabled the organization to achieve 100 percent synchronisation of its business processes and 360-degree visibility in stock tracking along its supply chain. Furthermore, the dairy enterprise also registered a 20 percent surge in daily dispatches.

Leveraging increased control and greater visibility, the enterprise can now swiftly adapt to changing market conditions and benefit from real-time monitoring of packaging, ensuring better quality control.

With supply chains disrupting across the globe, real-time tracking of inventory and manufacturing outcomes will go a long way in ensuring the continued profitability for food processing players.

Further comprehending the business continuity advantages of SAP S/4HANA, Senthilkumar S, Managing Director at SAVIC Technologies states, “SAP S/4HANA unlocks the true business potential of an enterprise in a digital, networked economy. With an unprecedented niche in SAP offering, our team at SAVIC Technologies simplifies the IT landscape of enterprises, reducing their OPEX and driving new revenues and profits. With real-time insights from across business processes in an enterprise, business heads benefit from a proactive approach in mitigating discrepancies for continued operations in a disaster scenario.’’

SAP S/4HANA empowers food processing enterprises to roll out high quality, batch managed offerings aligned with global standards and regulations. The solution offers the following strategic benefits to food processing players-:

Ensures quality control by fetching production staff with recipes and process instructions

Offers support for SAP ERP applications with dairy-specific features

Transforms business into a future-ready enterprise to mitigate any market challenges

End to end management of value chain including procurement

Another major benefit which SAP S4/HANA brings to the industry players is the optimization of production plans both product-wise and as per regional demands. The solution boasts of planning and optimisation functionalities for varied business processes like supply chain, production planning, chalking out demand strategies as well as managing transportation.

With business uncertainty looming across every industry segment, a digitally connected enterprise will outpace their counterparts in this tough race for survival.

The platform also keeps a track of the changing market landscape including product supplies in the previous months, available inventory, the current status of the product in the market, management of raw materials etc.

The real-time identification of a demand-supply gap in any region, at any given point of time further strengthens the supply chain capacity of an enterprise aiding business sustenance measures.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]