Practo, AFPI to help doctors adopt digital technology

Digital healthcare platform Practo has announced a partnership with Academy of Family Physicians of India (AFPI) to collaborate towards greater understanding and adoption of digital healthcare technology in India. Under the partnership, Practo will serve as AFPI’s digital healthcare partner and the two institutions will work on the areas of learning and development in digital healthcare for all physicians associated with AFPI.

The MoU provides for continuing medical educations (CME) and training courses to help family physicians of India to understand the potential of digital healthcare, latest trends and technologies in this area and ways to keep data safe and secure in the digital age, a statement by Practo said.

“With doctor-patient ratios barely meeting the minimum, India has a severe shortage of skilled doctors. Our only hope of improving healthcare lies in increasing efficiency of the current force of doctors through digital tools. We are excited to partner with AFPI in their quest to grow adoption of digital tools amongst doctors,” Practo’s Chief Healthcare Strategy Officer Alexander Kuruvilla said.

“Practice management in India today is becoming increasingly dependent on technology. Without the tools and services enabled by technology, it is very difficult for both patients and doctors to access quality care and manage relationships. As the domain leader in healthcare, Practo can help sharpen our technological capabilities to reach and serve patients much more efficiently,” President of AFPI Raman Kumar said.

The MoU is a part of Practo’s strategy to strengthen collaborative relationships with such bodies and associations and contribute towards the seamless adoption of digital healthcare in the country, the statement said, adding that it is the first step of many such collaborations Practo plans to undertake this year.

The AFPI currently has a membership base across India and a chapter in almost every state. The members including family medicine specialists, practising family physicians, general practitioners, medical officers who provide generalist medical care across all age groups, genders and organ system.

