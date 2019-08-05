Automation Anywhere buys Paris-based Klevops

In line with its effort to boost collaboration between humans and bots, robotic process automation (RPA) company Automation Anywhere has acquired Klevops, a privately-held company based in Paris, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will enable Automation Anywhere to fast forward the robotic automation category to “Attended Automation 2.0”, where managers can easily orchestrate workstreams across a team of employees and bots, said the California-based company which has its offices in several cities, including Bengaluru.

“We are taking a bold step forward in delivering Attended Automation 2.0, a next-generation RPA (robotic process automation) solution that changes the way people work,” Prince Kohli, Chief Technology Officer, Automation Anywhere, said in a statement.

“The acquired technology from Klevops will alter the dynamics between attended and unattended automation making it a foundational solution for companies scaling their automation initiatives across all industries,” Kohli said.

“This is especially relevant to contact centre-intensive industries like banking, financial services and telecommunications,” Kohli added.

Attended Automation 2.0 enables several employees to orchestrate attended automation tasks across multiple groups of employees and multiple bots, Automation Anywhere said.

