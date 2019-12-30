CtrlS’ Sridhar Pinnapureddy is New President of TiE Hyderabad

Global entrepreneurial network The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) Hyderabad Chapter has announced Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CMD of CtrlS Datacenters as its new President. Sridhar takes charge from Suresh Reddy, CMD Brightcom Group as the TiE Hyderabad President effective January 1, 2020.

Initiatives of TiE Hyderabad’s benefit a community of 600 startups and 6000+ students. Around 150 charter members are Hyderabad based and volunteer for mentoring, education, providing customer and investor connect access to numerous entrepreneurs and professionals through the global network. The organization conducts 130+ of events & activities under 20+ themes each year.

Welcoming Sridhar Reddy as the new President of TiE Hyderabad, Suresh Reddy, said, “Being a first-generation entrepreneur Sridhar built great brands of repute from this city and successful business models of global scale in the last 2 decades. TiE Hyderabad Community will benefit immensely from his leadership to leap into the next level of success.”

Setting the agenda for in 2020, TiE Hyderabad new President Sridhar Reddy stated “Next couple of years are going to be the inflection point for our startup community. Telangana State is rightly poised to see significant progress in establishing itself in the big league. TiE is anticipating marquee brands emerging out of Hyderabad, and global customers, VCs investors, networking platforms & bigger forums will come here looking for them.”

Commenting on how startups in India have evolved in the past few years Sridhar said, “The recent initiatives taken by the Government of India and other states are gaining traction to support an active entrepreneurial eco-system in the country. In Telangana, Government is surging ahead in providing a favorable climate through policy push and building large facilities to foster innovation. Organizations like TiE can play a major role in providing the most important direction and the right exposure for the startup innovators through timely mentoring and right global connects to scale their enterprises.”

Sridhar Reddy founded CtrlS, operates Asia Pacific’s Largest Tier-4 Datacenters, while Cloud4C provides cloud managed services with presence in 20 countries spread across the Americas, Europe, Africa, APAC with plans to double its footprint in coming years. The group spearheaded over 200 innovations including most energy-efficient Tier-4 DCs, DR as a service, 4Copy Cloud, Banking Community Cloud (Bank in a Box), ERP as a service among others. Sridhar is also the Founder and Chairman of Pioneer Group of companies that have interests in the Internet, IT services and IT Infrastructure Solutions.

The new board constitutes:

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman, MD, CtrlS as The President of TiE Hyderabad.

Manohar Reddy, Founder & CEO, Feuji Inc. as Vice President.

Suresh Reddy, CMD, Brightcom Group Limited as Past President.

Ashok Reddy, Founder, GrabOn.com

Murali Kakarla, CEO, Innobox Systems

Narasimhan Venkatesh, Sr. VP, Advanced Technologies, Redpine Signals Inc,

Rajesh Pagadala, Managing Director Pagadala Constructions

Rashida Adenwala, Founder Partner at R & A Associates

Srini Chandupatla, Co-Founder Manjeera Digital Systems

Srikanth Tirumala, Founder, and CEO, Hooper Labs

Srinivasu Satti, Founder and MD, Finvista Advisors

Subba Raju Pericherla, Co-Founder and CSO CrossBorders and RealShoppee.

Viiveck Verma, Chief Strategy Officer at Srinivasa Farms

Welcoming the new board of Directors, Phani Pattamatta Executive Director, TiE Hyderabad reaffirmed “TiE Hyderabad continue to provide access to over 15000+ Global network of entrepreneurs in 63 chapters across 14 countries, through this organization founded in Silicon Valley in 1992. In Hyderabad around 150+ Charter Members volunteer 2400+ hours of their time annually for mentoring, education, providing customer & investor connects to nurture next-gen and generate new entrepreneurs.

About TiE Hyderabad: TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Hyderabad Chapter is a go-to network of 150+ successful Charter Members and a vibrant and most recognized chapter worldwide, each year TiE Hyderabad impacts over 600 startups and 6000+ students, conducts 130+ of events & activities under 20+ themes viz. TiE Grad, TiE Young Entrepreneurs, TYE Summer, Open Mic, Mentor Advisor, Deeptech SIG, Investor Connect, Knowledge Series, Leadership Series & My Story to encourage, nurture next-generation entrepreneurs.

