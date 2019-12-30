Express Computer
Five winners emerge from HDFC Bank’s API Banking Summit

By Express Computer
HDFC Bank Ltd., today announced winners of its first edition of Application Programme Interface (API) Banking Summit. The winners are from Digital Banking, CRM, Operational Efficiency and SME domains. Out of the five, two companies are from Bengaluru and one each from Hyderabad, Noida and Pune.

The first edition of the API Banking Summit was held on 17th Dec, 2019 in Bengaluru. The API Banking Summit is a platform launched by HDFC Bank for participants to present their solution/application/platform. These winners will integrate HDFC Bank APIs in their platform, after further evaluation on technical, business, security, and compliance parameters. The summit received more than 100 entries and 24 shortlisted companies made presentations to the jury.

The jury selected five winners post evaluation on the following parameters:
• Uniqueness & Innovation
• Business Potential
• Usability and Scalability
• Value addition to business
• Compatibility with HDFC Bank’s business and technology platforms

Here is the list of the winners:

Rajnish Khare, Head – Digital Transformation & API Banking, HDFC Bank said “The API Banking Summit is one more effort by HDFC Bank to reinforce our association with the startups and fintech ecosystem in the
country. APIs are considered the next frontier in financial services and as a leading player in the digital banking space in India, we are looking at leveraging APIs to enhance customer experience. The HDFC Banks API Banking Summit enables us to forge a partnership with companies in API segment making it a win-win for the Bank as well as the winners of the Summit.”


