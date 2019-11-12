Express Computer
These IT firms are banned from applying for H-1B visas: Report

By IANS
A new study from National Foundation for American Policy shows that the US government is making things worse for major Indian IT companies. They revealed the denial rate of H-1B visas touched 24 per cent in the third quarter of the current fiscal year. Other than denial of H-1B visa petitions, The US Department of Labor has recently revealed the firms that have been disqualified from applying for H-1B visas.

The major IT companies disqualified from applying for H-1B visas are, Azimetry Inc, Bulmen Consultant Group Inc, Business Reporting Management Services Inc, NETAGE Inc, Kevin Chambers, E-Aspire IT LLC and more.

The data received from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), indicates the strict policy of Trump-led US administration on H-1B visa petitions. The rejection rate is highest among major Indian IT companies, the study revealed.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

