Airtel Payments, Bharti Axa tie up for 2-wheeler insurance

Airtel Payments Bank has announced a two-wheeler insurance policy in partnership with Bharti Axa General Insurance. According to a statement by Airtel Payments Bank, the two-wheeler insurance product offers “up to 70 per cent savings on annual premium, personal accident cover, protection against third-party liabilities and inspection free renewal through a fast, simple and paperless process”.

“Customers can also avail towing services at no extra cost on claim intimation in the event the insured vehicle breaks down,” said the statement.

The insurance is currently available on “MyAirtel” app and at over 40,000 banking points of Airtel Payments Bank. Customers without an Airtel Payments Bank account may also avail this policy, it said.

