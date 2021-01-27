Express Computer


Facebook News now available for users in UK

By IANS
Facebook News is now available in the UK that features news from hundreds of leading national, local and lifestyle outlets.

Facebook News, that was launched in the US in 2019, is set to arrive soon in Germany, France, India and Brazil.

With Facebook News, people in the UK will see the top headlines and stories of the day next to news personalised to their interests.

“We’re also announcing a number of new partners for Facebook News, including Channel 4 News, Daily Mail Group, DC Thomson, Financial Times, Sky News and Telegraph Media Group,” the company said in a statement late on Monday.

These are in addition to outlets already announced including The Economist, The Guardian, The Independent, STV and hundreds of local news sites.

Facebook recently found that over 95 per cent of the traffic Facebook News delivers to publishers “is incremental to the traffic they already get from News Feed”.

“We’ll continue to learn, listen and improve Facebook News as it rolls out across the UK and into other markets, including France and Germany, where we are in active negotiations with partners,” the social network said.

Campbell Brown, VP, Global News Partnerships at Facebook, said in August last year that consumer habits and news inventory vary by country.

“So we’ll work closely with news partners in each country to tailor the experience and test ways to deliver a valuable experience for people while also honouring publishers’ business models,” Brown said.

“We will keep building new products and making global investments to help the news industry build long-lasting business models”.

–IANS


IANS
